Indian-American doctor reacts after viral 'bindi' video draws racist comments: 'I was born and raised here'

An Indian-American doctor has spoken out after a light-hearted video about her bindi attracted a wave of racist and anti-Indian comments online. The doctor said that she has “never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life”. (Instagram/@kreddyplastics)

It all started after Dr Karishma Reddy, a US-based plastic surgeon, shared a video recounting an incident from her days as a medical student. She described the incident as a “light, fun memory”. But the clip triggered a wave of hate, prompting her to address the abuse in a follow-up video.

What happened? In her first video, Reddy recalled an encounter during her rural medical rotations at the Medical College of Georgia.

"As a medical student, when you go on your rural rotations, nobody really prepares you well for those. I went to the Medical College of Georgia. I showed up in this tiny town. I was seeing this man for diabetes, and his wife asked me why I wore a dot," she said, referring to her bindi.

Before she could answer, the wife's husband allegedly made a racist joke. "I'll tell you why she wears that dot. When she gets married, her husband scratches it off and finds out if he won a motel or a gas station," he said.

Reddy said that the remark left a lasting impact on her. "I just... I drove home in silence a lot of those days," she said.

Watch the video here.

'Comment section went absolutely nuts' As the video gained traction, multiple users targeted her with xenophobic remarks telling her to "return to India".

Responding to the backlash, she shared another video saying that she has "never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life".

"Earlier this week, I made a reel about a patient encounter regarding my bindi, and it was a light, fun memory that I have. But wow, the comment section went absolutely nuts. I have never seen so much anti-Indian rhetoric in my entire life," she said in a second Instagram video.