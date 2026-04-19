Indian traveller faces racism in Thailand, says dispute began over bill confusion: 'I called tourist police'

A video shared by an Indian traveller in Thailand has gone viral after he alleged he faced racist remarks during an argument at a restaurant. The incident was shared on Instagram by user @semicolonsandsuitcases. The video has prompted mixed reactions online. (Instagram/@semicolonsandsuitcases)

In the video, a woman is seen hurling abuse at the traveller during what he described as a dispute over a breakfast bill. The traveller said that the situation escalated after a misunderstanding prompted restaurant staff to call someone to assist with translation.

“We literally had to call the tourist police to sort this out. For all the people who say Thailand is good and all of that, this is the first time I am experiencing racism in Thailand,” the traveller said in the clip.

In a follow-up video, he said that the issue began with a minor billing confusion and took a turn after he revealed his nationality. “I had ordered breakfast, and there was a small confusion in the bill. When they called someone to help with translation, the woman asked where I was from. The moment I said India, it turned into accusations and generalisations about Indians not wanting to pay,” he explained.

He added that he chose not to escalate the situation and instead contacted the tourist police to resolve the matter. “It was never about the money. I chose not to argue and instead called the tourist police to handle the situation calmly. They understood the situation, and the manager later apologised,” he said.

Using the incident to highlight broader concerns, the traveller also spoke out against prejudice. “I’m from Kashmir and have seen prejudice in India too, but that doesn’t make it right anywhere. Generalising an entire group of people is never justified. People are assuming I must have done something to provoke this, that’s surprising. I am a traveller; my goal is to connect with people, understand cultures, and experience how beautiful the world and its people are. I urge people, if you see racism happening anywhere, speak up,” he said.

HT.com has reached out to the traveller. The article will be updated once a response is received.