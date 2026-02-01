AirAsia passenger strips mid-flight, screams at crew. Meltdown ends with dramatic arrest

An AirAsia flight travelling from Vietnam to Thailand was forced to make an emergency landing after a Russian-speaking passenger allegedly went on a violent and erratic rampage mid-air. The AirAsia passenger was filmed stripping down to his underwear on the flight. (X/@fakeofforg)

The incident took place on Thursday, January 29, on AirAsia flight 647, which was travelling from Nha Trang in Vietnam to Bangkok, Thailand. The flight had already been delayed by around one hour and 40 minutes at the time of departure.

Passenger strips and confronts cabin crew According to passenger accounts and videos that have gone viral, the man removed most of his clothing shortly after take-off, leaving him dressed only in black underwear. He was seen roaming the cabin, climbing over seats, loitering in the rear galley, and repeatedly confronting flight attendants.

Witnesses said he shouted aggressively at crew members, yelling in English: “Don’t touch me.” He also repeatedly demanded that the aircraft door be opened, ordering staff to unlock it.

At one point, he shouted: “Can you f***ing tell the flight attendants that they should f***ing open the goddamn door?”

You can watch the viral video here.

AirAsia passenger threatens to jump off plane Footage circulating online shows the man appearing increasingly agitated, at times yelling in Russian and announcing to fellow passengers that he intended to jump from the aircraft.

He was also heard asking aloud in Russian: “Do they want us to die here?”

According to UK tabloid Daily Mail, citing Russian media, the passenger repeatedly entered and exited the toilet and even challenged flight attendants to a fistfight. Reports suggested the AirAsia passenger was suspected of being intoxicated.

Emergency landing in Bangkok As the situation escalated, the flight’s captain requested an emergency landing at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Passengers said attempts were made to calm the man, but he continued shouting and demanding to disembark.

After the plane came to a stop, the man allegedly insisted that the aircraft door be opened immediately. Before airport stairs were positioned, he reportedly forced his way out of the aircraft and jumped directly onto the tarmac.

Still wearing only his underwear, he injured his leg during the fall but attempted to flee the scene.

Thai police quickly intercepted and arrested the man on the runway. He was taken into custody shortly after the incident.

Russian media outlets reported that the passenger could face a heavy fine or possible jail time under Thai law. News outlet Readovka described him as “behaving strangely” following take-off, while Shot reported that the “unruly tourist … had attempted to escape but was apprehended by police officers.”

The airline has not yet issued a detailed statement on the incident.

