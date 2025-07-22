Watch. Fight breaks out on AirAsia flight as man tells group of women to ‘shut up’

An argument turned into a full-fledged physical fight recently on an AirAsia flight from Kuala Lumpur to China. According to a report by TMZ, the disturbance began when an older male passenger expressed his frustration with three women seated in front of him. The man accused them of being too loud. A video captured by another traveler shows the man repeatedly asking the women to lower their voices during the flight, which lasted just over four hours. The disturbance began when an older male passenger expressed his frustration with three women seated in front of him.(REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain)

When the women did not lower their volume, the man lashed out and called them “stupid.” The report further elaborates that he also went on to tell the three female passengers to “shut up.” This comment triggered a violent reaction from the trio.

Here is how the women reacted

One of the women stood up and started hitting the man. He pulled down his tray table and tried to block the punches. The situation turned physical fast. According to TMZ, both sides kept throwing punches and yelling during the flight. Meanwhile, other passengers sat shocked as the row spiralled out of control.

What did the cabin crew do

The cabin crew acted fast and stepped in to separate the parties involved. According to the eyewitnesses, several of the crew members and attendants tried to calm both sides down as the situation became more volatile by the second.

Eventually, the flight crew managed to restore order and the altercation stopped. No emergency landing was required at the time. No medical assistance was needed and no arrests were made either, once the plane landed, TMZ noted. While the older man appeared to escape without serious injury, the incident left many on board shaken.

There is no word yet on whether any formal complaints were filed or if AirAsia plans to take action against any of the passengers involved. The airline has not publicly commented on the incident so far.

Another chaotic incident on AirAsia

Yet another case of questionable behavior onboard an Air India flight is making waves online - and this time, it's raising real concerns about safety. A video shared by the Instagram account @storychaplin shows several passengers standing up and moving around the cabin while the plane was still moving on the runway. The clip was reportedly filmed after an Air India flight from Bangkok landed in Delhi.

Despite the aircraft still being in motion, the seatbelt sign clearly on, and the crew seated, a handful of passengers decided it was time to get up. One man casually strolls down the aisle, bags in hand, as if the plane had already parked at the gate. A few others follow behind him. So far, Air India has not issued any statement regarding the issue.

