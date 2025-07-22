Air India crew pleads with impatient passengers to remain seated as flight lands, video goes viral

A video that shows Air India passengers ignoring safety instructions and moving inside the aircraft while it was still taxiing the runway has sparked a broader conversation about lack of inflight etiquette and unruly behaviour. The video was posted by an Instagram account called storychaplin that is on a mission to inculcate better civic sense in Indians. A video of Air India passengers ignoring safety instructions has sparked backlash (Representational image)

Passengers ignore safety instructions

According to the video caption, the undated video was filmed right after an Air India flight from Bangkok, Thailand had landed in Delhi. The seatbelt sign was still on, the cabin crew was still strapped into their seats, and the aircraft was still moving.

However, several passengers stood up even while the plane was still taxiing the runway. One man not even stood up but even started walking down the aisle, completely ignoring the cabin crew’s pleas to remain seated.

“Just landed in Delhi from Bangkok on an Air India flight. The plane was still moving, cabin crew was still strapped, and yet… passengers started standing, opening overhead bins, ignoring every single safety instruction,” read the caption.

Flight attendants’ pleas ignored

“Excuse me, remain seated. Ma’am the seatbelt sign is on,” a flight attendant was heard saying in the video.

“Sir, sir,” the attendant kept repeating as a man wearing an orange t-shirt moved from his window seat towards the aisle and started walking. The man ignored her repeated pleas as other passengers also began standing up.

“Excuse me. Remain seated please. Seatbelt sign is still on, please be seated,” the flight attendant repeated.

The video was shared on Instagram with the caption, “Why the world hates us” – referring to the hate that Indians tend to get abroad for lack of civic sense. “Cabin crew kept pleading. People kept ignoring. This isn’t a lack of awareness. It’s a lack of basic civic sense,” the caption added.

Passengers under fire

The footage drew backlash from viewers who criticised the passengers for ignoring safety instructions and endangering fellow flyers. Moving in the aisle or opening overhead bins while the plane is taxiing is risky because sudden stops or turns can cause falls or injuries from falling luggage. It also violates safety regulations and can obstruct crew operations.

The video has received more than 3,000 comments.

“There should be fine at every level.. then only people will fall in line,” wrote one person. “They will stand for 10 mins in aisle to save 15 seconds and then wait at the belt for 30 mins with everyone else,” another noted.

“So embarrassing for us,” a user added. “The same happened a few years ago in Malaysia flight.. when the airhostess announced everybody to be seated, ONLY indian passengers were not following ..it is indeed a shame,” a viewer said.