Neymar Jr sparks ugly scenes after Santos win, called a 'bum' by furious Remo president
Emotions spilt over after the final whistle as Neymar Jr became involved in heated exchanges with opposition fans, staff and players in the mixed zone.
Neymar Jr cut a frustrated figure despite Santos booking their place in the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over 10-man Remo in the Round of 16. Emotions spilt over after the final whistle as the Brazilian forward became involved in heated exchanges with opposition fans, staff and players in the mixed zone. Videos circulating on social media showed Neymar repeatedly provoking those around him, while Brazilian outlet Metropoles reported that he shouted, "Eliminated! Eliminated!" during the confrontation, capping off a tense and controversial end to the contest.
Metropoles claimed Neymar was "very harassed" by fans inside Remo's Mangueirao Stadium throughout the match. The report added that "it was possible to hear screams and curses directed at the player," with the hostile atmosphere continuing until the final whistle.
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The post-match drama escalated further after Remo president Antonio Carlos Teixeira launched a scathing attack on Neymar, accusing the Santos star of provoking the home crowd and labelling his behaviour unacceptable following the heated Copa do Brasil clash.
"It was a great campaign by Remo. But now there's a feeling that we were wronged. Santos doesn't need this. And that bum Neymar, who's idolised by a bunch of kids, came here, did all his clowning around and then came to provoke us. We're to blame as well for idolising a bum like him," he said in an interview with Portal O Fluxo.
Neymar unsure about his future
With his Santos contract due to expire in December, Neymar recently admitted he has yet to decide what the future holds. The Brazilian forward said his priority is to honour his current deal before taking a call on whether to remain at Santos, join another club or bring his playing career to an end.
"I don't know how long [I'll keep playing], I'm not thinking about stopping, nor do I know how long I'll carry on," Neymar explained on his YouTube channel while attending the Neymar Jr. Institute auction.
"I have a contract with Santos until December. I intend to see it through, to honour the Santos shirt as best I can, and then I'll think about it when my contract ends - whether I stay at Santos, leave, move on, stop playing or carry on. I really don't know what I'm going to do. There's still a long way to go until December, so let's take it one step at a time," he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAditya Maheshwari
Aditya Maheshwari is a Chief Content Producer and sports journalist with over seven years of experience covering the sports beat across formats and platforms. A cricket-first reporter by profession, he also follows football closely and considers it an integral part of his sporting journey. His work is shaped by a strong on-ground understanding of the game and an ability to translate match-day moments into clear, engaging stories that connect with readers across digital audiences. Over the years, he has developed a balanced approach that combines factual accuracy with narrative clarity, ensuring that both breaking developments and deeper insights are presented with context. Aditya has reported from the field at several major tournaments, including the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Premier League, and the Indian Super League. First-hand coverage of these events has strengthened his ability to read the pulse of high-pressure contests, whether through live reporting, post-match analysis, or long-form storytelling. Working closely around teams, venues, and evolving storylines has helped him develop a strong sense of timing and editorial judgment. While cricket remains his primary focus, Aditya regularly reports on football and keeps a close watch on other sports such as tennis, hockey, and badminton. His wide-ranging interest allows him to approach stories with broader perspective, understanding how different sporting ecosystems function and evolve. Comfortable in fast-paced digital newsrooms, Aditya is well-versed in modern sports coverage, from live blogs and real-time updates to in-depth analysis and audience-focused storytelling. He believes in keeping sports writing simple, accurate, and grounded, with emphasis on clarity over complexity. At the core of his work lies a commitment to credible reporting and telling stories that go beyond the numbers on the scoreboard, highlighting the people, preparation, and pressure behind every performance.Read More