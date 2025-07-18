'Lack of civic sense': Redditor slams co-passenger for watching videos at full volume during train journey

A viral Reddit post has started a conversation online about public behaviour during travel. In the post, an Indian train passenger shared his frustrating experience with a co-passenger who kept watching videos loudly throughout the journey. Fed up with the noise, a Redditor spoke out about his disrupted train journey, post goes viral.(Pexels (Representational Image))

The Redditor (@Old_Job2189) explained that he was on a long train journey when a man sitting near him started playing videos at full volume on his phone.

Wanting to enjoy a peaceful journey, he politely asked the man to use headphones. The man agreed and stopped for a few minutes, but soon went back to playing videos out loud.

"Beautiful journey got ruined by uncle," the caption of his post reads.

The post quickly went viral, with many people saying they’ve faced the same issue while travelling.

Check out the post here:

The post was shared on July 17, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 2,000 upvotes and several comments.

Many users shared their own stories of people playing music or videos loudly in trains and buses. Others said it’s basic manners to use headphones in public.

One of the users, @mr_alvin_rocks, commented, “Play videos in louder volume and assert dominance (irritate him).”

A second user, @nvmnit, with a hint of sarcasm, commented, “I would have taken out my Bluetooth speaker and blasted it at full volume. At least then the music would be of my choice.”

Another user, @cynicator11, commented, “Lodge a complaint, RPF will come and shut it down at the next station.”

A few users even joked that carrying spare earphones should be made a rule.

This incident has brought attention to the issue of noise in public spaces, especially during travel. The viral post added to ongoing conversations about behaviour in shared environments like trains and buses.