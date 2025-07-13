‘I am ashamed’: Indian traveller shares eye-opening post after visiting Malaysia

An Indian traveller’s honest reflection after visiting Kuala Lumpur has sparked a conversation online. The man expressed admiration for Malaysia while comparing it to India. Sharing his experience on Reddit, the anonymous Indian man wrote a post titled “Just back from Kuala Lumpur and I'm ashamed,” describing how an impromptu trip to Malaysia completely changed his perspective on Indian civic sense and governance. Sharing his experience on Reddit, the anonymous Indian man wrote a post titled “Just back from Kuala Lumpur and I'm ashamed."(Representational)

The user claimed that last-minute travel changes made him choose Malaysia over Vietnam, and even though he visited the country with “very low expectations," he was left stunned.

“Kuala Lumpur looked very well planned and organised. No potholes on roads, no politicians’ photos or banners, cleanliness everywhere, top-class civic sense, great quality of life, clean air and helpful people,” he wrote.

What struck him even more was the stark contrast to Indian cities. “I have always advocated against the idea of Indians settling abroad but suddenly I felt bad for those foreigners who visit India for vacations or the NRIs who have to return due to various reasons,” he admitted.

He claimed that Indians appear to have given up on government and municipal bodies and despite resources and potential, most citizens are left to struggle for basic amenities.

“We are too distracted among ourselves over petty issues and find happiness and joy in our IPL or T20 wins, worshipping celebrities or celebrating our favourite politician without ever holding them accountable," he added.

“Honestly, I have kind of lost hope and seeing the present circumstances, the goal looks very far away.”

The post resonated with many online, prompting conversations about the gap between India’s potential and the day-to-day reality for most Indians. "I'm just happy you can now be a voice of independently verified reason in your society. Good job! This is why travelling is important," remarked one user.

Another added, "I was one of those who never wanted to leave India. Went to Germany for a business trip. My whole view on abroad changed. The safety. The air. The quality of food."