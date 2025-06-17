‘Civic sense? RIP’: Tourists dancing to Chogada atop Burj Khalifa triggers outrage

A group of tourists were seen dancing to the popular Bollywood song 'Chogada' on the viewing deck of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. A video of the moment has gone viral on Instagram, with many criticising the group and questioning their civic sense. Tourists create a Bollywood moment on the Burj Khalifa. (Screengrab Instagram/@the_walking_lens_)

In the viral video, the tourists can be seen smiling and dancing happily as Chogada, a hit Bollywood song, plays in the background. Dressed in similar attire, they are seen performing what appears to be the dance form garba.

Take a look at the viral video here:

This video was posted on Instagram by @the_walking_lens_, a Dubai content creator, on 15 June 2025, and since then, it has received over 900 likes and many comments.

Here's how people reacted to the video:

The video prompted backlash, with many pointing out that dancing in public spaces might disturb others or go against local rules.

One of the users commented, “Why is this glorified? We must learn to respect the sanctity of public places."

A second user, @youniq_makeovers, commented, “Pathetic civil sense . Being so ignorant about the surroundings that it doesn’t matter if people around them are getting bothered or not. Putting all Indians to shame on an international level”.

Another user, @s.huq2310, commented, “Why is the comfort of other visitors not being considered now? There’s a fine line of difference between enjoyment and discomfort to others!”. A fourth wrote, “Civic sense? RIP.”