Bengaluru man shares chilling video after fire breaks out in Dubai skyscraper: 'We were lucky'

A massive fire that broke out in Tiger Tower, a 67-storey high-rise in Dubai Marina, late Friday night turned into a terrifying ordeal for residents. A Bengaluru man, Nishit Sharma, shared his firsthand experience on social media — a post that has since drawn widespread attention. A Bengaluru man captured the moment a massive fire engulfed a Dubai skyscraper.(Instagram/hopping_bug)

As reported by Khaleej Times, the blaze erupted on the upper floors of Marina Pinnacle — commonly known as Tiger Tower — triggering a large-scale emergency response. Dubai Civil Defence teams battled the flames for nearly six hours and evacuated 3,820 residents from 764 apartments without any injuries reported.

"We were sleeping peacefully…"

Nishit Sharma, who is from Bengaluru, posted a chilling account on Instagram, describing how the fire unfolded around him:

“Fire in Tiger Tower. I was in the building with my wife sleeping peacefully in our apartment while this was happening. We were lucky to step out just on time. No casualties reported yet. Dubai government was very fast in responding and taking care of the situation.”

He also shared video clips of the fire engulfing the upper floors of the tower.

In a follow-up post, Sharma expressed how deeply the incident affected them:

“What we witnessed last night was terrifying. A massive fire broke out at Tiger Tower, Dubai Marina — and it felt like something out of a movie. Huge respect to Dubai’s emergency response teams for acting so fast and saving lives. This night left a mark on us… we’ll never look at high-rises the same way again. Grateful to be safe.”

Not the first fire at Marina Pinnacle

As per Khaleej Times, the Marina Pinnacle tower has a history of fire incidents. In May 2015, a fire originating from a kitchen on the 47th floor spread one level up before being controlled by fire teams. The tower is also located near The Torch, another skyscraper which suffered two separate fires in 2015 and 2017. Authorities have confirmed that no injuries or fatalities occurred in the latest incident.