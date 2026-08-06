Class 10 marksheet, blood group to rent a flat? Bengaluru tenant shares bizarre landlord demands

For one first-time renter who recently moved to Bengaluru, finding a house within budget turned out to be easier than answering what felt like an endless list of personal questions from prospective landlords. Bengaluru rental market: A tenant searching for a home in the city has sparked a conversation online after describing the exhaustive screening process by landlords, saying it felt tougher than a job interview. (Photo for representational purposes only) (ChatGPT generated image)

Sharing the experience on Reddit, the tenant wrote that while he expected soaring rents and hefty security deposits, he was unprepared for what he described as a ‘landlord interview’ before being considered for a rental home.

The questions, the prospective tenant said, went far beyond income and employment. According to the Reddit post, landlords asked about marital status, future marriage plans, whether parents visit frequently, if friends come over, food preferences, drinking and smoking habits, work schedules, and even sought salary slips and references from previous landlords.

"Bengaluru rents are crazy, but the landlord interviews are on another level," the user wrote on Reddit.

The list of questions didn't stop there. The prospective tenant was reportedly asked: Which company do you work for? Can you share your LinkedIn profile? Are you married? If not, when do you plan to get married? Do your parents visit often? Do you have friends over? What time do you usually return home? Can you share your last three salary slips? Can I speak to your previous landlord?

For many renters, finding a home in India's tech capital is challenging not just because of soaring rents, but also because the tenant screening process increasingly feels more like a job interview than a routine rental application

Also Read: Bengaluru tenants have ₹31,628 crore locked in security deposits; only 35% get full refund without disputes: Report



The tenant summed up the experience with a tongue-in-cheek remark: "Can you also share your Class 10 marks card, blood group, and maybe a recommendation letter from your previous landlord?"

The post ended by highlighting the financial burden as well: monthly rent exceeding ₹35,000, a 10-month security deposit, and uncertain water charges.

The post titled ‘Bangalore rents are crazy, but the landlord interviews are on another level’ struck a chord with many Reddit users, although experiences varied.

One user wrote, "Honestly, I have stayed in Bangalore since 2017 and lived in five rental houses and never have I faced this." The commenter added that landlords and brokers had never questioned their personal life despite living in different neighbourhoods.

Another user suggested the experience often depends on the landlord. "It's the same for me. Although I have to say that all the owners I've encountered so far aren't locals," the person commented.

Others shared positive experiences. One renter recalled that a previous landlord charged only for a lost key and minimal repainting costs instead of deducting an entire month's rent from the security deposit, calling him "one of the coolest owners" they had dealt with.

Several users, however, said such screening isn't unique to Bengaluru. One commenter recounted undergoing similar questioning from a landlady in Mumbai nearly eight years ago, covering everything from family background and work schedule to drinking habits and late-night outings. "Faced the same again last year in Bangalore... I have become a pro now," the user wrote.

The discussion reflects a broader reality in India's rental housing market, where many landlords increasingly vet prospective tenants on lifestyle, occupation and personal habits alongside financial credentials. While some renters view the process as intrusive, others see it as a common practice aimed at reducing perceived risks before handing over possession of a property.

Also Read: Bengaluru tenant questions ₹48,000 security deposit deduction for painting, deep cleaning; Redditors call it ‘extortion’

Legal experts say tenants should also verify every detail For many professionals relocating to India’s tech capital, landing a job is no longer the hardest part; finding a place to live is. In a city where housing demand far outpaces supply, tenants say even the most basic expectations, such as ample sunlight, good ventilation, and reasonable rents, now feel less like standard features and more like rare luxuries.

Also Read: Bengaluru landlord sets bizarre condition: Will refund ₹10,000 deposit only if tenant surrenders rental agreement

“Honestly, it is easier to find a job in Bangalore than to find a house. Sunlight and good ventilation are a premium - you almost feel like you are getting punished for expecting some basic necessities. Rents are sky-high. I would really like to understand who has this kind of money,” a Reddit user had posted earlier.

Legal experts advise that, irrespective of tenant profile, due diligence remains critical. This includes verifying ownership documents such as sale deeds and property tax receipts, confirming the landlord’s identity, and ensuring the rental agreement clearly outlines rent, deposit, notice period and maintenance obligations.

“Tenants should also speak to previous occupants, if possible, to understand the landlord’s behaviour and any ongoing issues,” a legal expert told HT Real Estate, pointing out that documentation and inspection can help avoid disputes later.

He said that tenants should make sure the rental agreement includes clear provisions to safeguard their rights.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them)