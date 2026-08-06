EDT LUMA air fryer review: Came for the looks, stayed for the tikkas

EDT Luma in the Origin Orange colourway looks like it has stepped straight out of a science fiction film. (Shaurya Sharma - HT) By Shaurya Sharma Shaurya Sharma is the Technology Editor at Hindustan Times Digital Streams, where he oversees technology coverage across digital and social platforms. With over eight years of experience across editorial, video production, and digital media, his work focuses on smartphones, AI, consumer gadgets, and shaping audience-first content strategies for modern tech consumers.



He began his career in 2018 as a fashion cinematographer before turning his lifelong passion for technology into a profession. From spending his childhood immersed in tech magazines, video games, and the latest gadgets to covering the global consumer tech industry today, technology has remained a constant throughout his journey.



Over the years, Shaurya has worked with some of India’s leading media organisations, including CNN-News18, Sportskeeda, and Guiding Tech, where he led video initiatives that combined strong editorial storytelling with engaging visual and social-first execution.



A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Manipal University, Shaurya has reviewed hundreds of products across categories including smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, cameras, and wearables. Beyond work, he is passionate about animal welfare, environmental causes, and automobiles, particularly turbo-petrol cars Read more Read less Find the best EMI Offers starts from ₹ 1,000/month Check Eligibility → EDT LUMA Air Fryer Review: See, let me start by saying that it hasn’t been long since I got into air fryer cooking. But ever since I did, I’ve cooked a lot, and I’ve thoroughly enjoyed recreating dishes that were previously, let’s just say, a little unhealthy, into versions that taste just as delicious while being a lot healthier. So when EDT approached me to review its rather interesting-looking LUMA air fryer, I was genuinely intrigued. It looks straight out of a science fiction film. The orange-and-white colourway feels refreshingly clean, and with its glass design, it almost looks like a premium piece of consumer tech. Honestly, if someone told me this was a concept product at CES, I’d probably believe them. But aesthetics are aesthetics. At the end of the day, it needs to do what it’s actually meant to do, which is being an air fryer.

EDT Luma Origin air fryer allows for a complete view of the food being cooked. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

I’ve now spent over a month with the EDT LUMA, having used the NUUK Brisk Air Fryer before this. So I have a fairly good reference point for what you can expect when buying a premium air fryer like this. The Luma’s glass-first design goes against the grain of most conventional air fryers. It functions differently and, as a result, comes with its own set of advantages and, in some cases, compromises, which may or may not matter depending on how you cook and clean. Here’s what I found after using the EDT LUMA for over a month.

First things first, the design I have the dual-bowl version, which comes with a 4.5-litre bowl and a smaller 2.5-litre bowl. Depending on what you’re cooking and how much you’re cooking, you can simply place the heating unit on top of either one. Of course, you’ll have to store the second bowl somewhere, unless your kitchen has magically unlocked extra storage. When it comes to design, it just feels premium. The build is solid, and the unit barely picks up scratches, which can’t be said for other air fryers like the NUUK Brisk that tend to attract micro-scratches on their plastic surfaces. Since the EDT LUMA uses mostly matte finishes, with only a small glossy section at the front and the rest being glass, it should continue looking good for years. Unless, of course, you drop it. Because, well, glass is still glass. The upside is that glass is incredibly easy to clean once you’re done cooking. More importantly, it serves a genuinely useful purpose. You can actually see your food cooking, unlike conventional air fryers where you’re constantly pulling out the basket every few minutes just to ask yourself, “Are the fries done yet?” I’ve genuinely enjoyed using the EDT LUMA because I could clearly see how much the food had cooked without lifting the heating unit. That means less heat escaping, less guesswork, and a smoother cooking experience overall. I also like the controls on the front. They’re clean, intuitive and require virtually no learning curve. Everything is clearly labelled, whether it’s Air Fry, Grill or Reheat, so you can simply choose a mode and get started.

I like the clean layout, and minimal learning curve. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

The glass bowls are thoughtfully designed too. Personally, I found myself using the larger 4.5-litre bowl for almost everything, whether it was reheating leftovers, making paneer tikka or roasting vegetables. And yes, I have to admit, watching your food slowly crisp up in real time is oddly satisfying. It’s the kind of thing you don’t think you’ll care about until you actually have it. At the same time, glass does demand a little more care, especially if you’re short on kitchen space like I am. So you’ll definitely want to be careful not to knock it over. One thing I would like to point out is that the LUMA has a few plastic sections surrounding the glass bowl, and water can sometimes find its way into those little nooks and crannies, potentially leaving marks over time. I think this could have been designed a bit better, but again, it’s far from a deal breaker. How’s the cooking performance? The EDT LUMA packs a 1,500W heating unit with 360-degree hot air circulation. During my time reviewing it, I cooked everything from malai paneer tikka and tandoori paneer tikka to fries, dahi kebabs and roasted vegetables. Not once did I feel the air fryer struggled. The food cooked evenly every single time. The paneer, in particular, retained its moisture beautifully. It didn’t dry out in either Air Fry or Grill mode, and it consistently developed a lovely golden-brown crust.

The malai paneer tikka turned out crispy on the outside, and moist on the inside. (Shaurya Sharma - HT)

Needless to say, I thoroughly enjoyed eating everything I cooked in the EDT LUMA. Occupational hazard, I guess. One moment that genuinely impressed me was when I reheated leftover naan from the previous night. I put the cold naan into the air fryer, selected Reheat, and it came out tasting as though it had just arrived at the table. It wasn’t soggy, it wasn’t overly dry, it was just right. That’s exactly what a good reheat mode should do. Now, let’s talk about the little things This is a premium air fryer, and EDT is placing a lot of emphasis on avoiding the coatings that many people have become increasingly cautious about. Having a glass cooking bowl feels reassuring, and it certainly helps that it looks this good too. The quality control here is commendable. Even the cooking tray is made from stainless steel, meaning it’s free from PFAS and PTFE. I also appreciate just how approachable the LUMA is. There’s barely any learning curve involved, it looks fantastic, and even the packaging has been thoughtfully put together using recyclable materials. Another thing I like is the flexibility. You can choose between the two bowl sizes depending on your portion size or the amount of space you have available. It’s not a one-size-fits-all approach, and that’s always welcome. And finally, I can’t ignore the design because it genuinely stands out. It looks premium, feels premium, and resembles something you’d expect to see in a futuristic kitchen rather than on a regular countertop. It’s probably going to spark more conversations than most kitchen appliances ever do. So yes, I would recommend it. At ₹11,999, it’s certainly on the pricier side. But if you’re looking for an air fryer that looks fantastic, cooks consistently well, avoids PFAS and PTFE, or non-stick coatings, and is genuinely easy to live with, I think it’s a solid investment. Details

Category Specification Model AF70D-0 EDT 360° PureGlass™ Air Fryer Oven with NutriRetain™ Technology Product Name EDT Luma Origin Orange Weight 6.19 kg Dimensions 282 × 292 × 238 mm Rated Voltage 220–240V AC, 50Hz Power 1500W Noise Level 56 dB Temperature Range 60°C to 200°C Timer Up to 60 minutes Cooling System Passive rear vent with delayed fan cut-off Basket Capacity 2.5L and 4.5L interchangeable glass bowls Body Material PBT + PPS blend (UL94 V-0 rated) Cable Length 1.5 metres