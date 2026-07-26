Kargil Vijay Diwas: Redress grievances of army personnel, their kin on priority, says UP dy CM Pathak

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) honoured the families of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in line of duty on the 27th anniversary of the ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak. (HT file)

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak directed authorities to identify all families in Lucknow whose members have served the Army and ensure their grievances are resolved within a fixed timeline.

Pathak issued the directive at an event held at the Kargil Shaheed Smriti Vatika. Paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1999 Kargil War, the deputy CM, who was the chief guest, instructed officials to prepare a database of military families in the city, honour them and address their pending issues on priority.

Urban development minister AK Sharma urged citizens to remain vigilant against anti-national elements and misinformation circulating on the social media. He also directed officials to accord top priority to complaints raised by ex-servicemen, soldiers and their families to ensure they do not face any difficulties.

Mayor Sushma Kharkwal said Kargil Vijay Diwas symbolises the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of Indian soldiers. She said honouring their families is the moral responsibility of every citizen. The mayor further said Lucknow’s BrahMos missile manufacturing facility reflects the city’s growing contribution to India’s defence preparedness.

The programme began with floral tribute to the soldiers, followed by the felicitation of the families of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey, Lance Naik Kevalanand Dwivedi and Rifleman Sunil Jang. Families of several other brave soldiers, ‘Veer Matas’ and ‘Veer Naris’ were also honoured.

Students from Municipal Girls’ Inter College, Modern Montessori School and Aminabad Inter College presented patriotic songs and cultural performances on the occasion.