What is Ewing's Sarcoma? TikTok star Leah Smith dies at 22 after battling rare cancer

TikTok star Leah Smith has died at the age of 22. Leah, who used to document her battle with cancer on the platform, was one of those beloved social media stars who had a massive following. More than half a million people followed her journey on TikTok, where she shared her daily battle and survival regime while combating a rare bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma. Her boyfriend Andrew Moore shared the news with her fans on the page, leaving them devastated. TikTok star Leah Smith dies at 22 (Instagram)

“I’m sad to say that she passed away today around half-eleven this morning,” Andrew shared a video on the TikTok page confirming Leah’s demise. He added, “I just want to say thank you to everyone. All your comments did help, like, she did actually read all of them.”The page chronicled Leah's day-to-day experiences coping with the illness and currently has almost 525,000 followers. “Anyone who said anything nice ever, it means more than you realize. We’ll all miss Leah but we’ll make sure that we never forget her.” Andrew concluded.

What is Ewing's Sarcoma and its symptoms?

Ewing sarcoma is a rare type of bone cancer that typically strikes teenagers and young adults between 10 and 20 years old. Unlike other bone cancers, symptoms can vary depending on the tumor's size and the area it has affected. While most commonly affecting the arms, legs, ribs, spine, and pelvis, it can also develop in the soft tissues surrounding bones or joints.

Leah experienced back pain in 2020 and gradually lost sensation in her left leg, leading her to suspect a serious medical issue. She was then diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer known as Ewing's Sarcoma. Smith's stage four health worsened throughout the winter, putting her in the hospital for several weeks. In February she shared a piece of heartbreaking news with fans. In the video, she said, “The doctors have said there’s no point trying to give me more antibiotics and fluids because it just isn’t working anymore.” “All the pain meds aren’t working so they really just want to get me to a comfortable state as much as possible.” She added. Over 60,000 messages of support were posted for Ms. Smith, her family, and friends on TikTok.

