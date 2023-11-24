Two alleged drug suppliers arrested in TikTok star Cooper Noriega's overdose case

The death of 19-year-old TikTok sensation Cooper Noriega, who overdosed on fentanyl and other drugs in June 2022, has led to the arrest of two men who allegedly supplied him with the deadly substances, according to TMZ. TikTok star Cooper Noriega's death leads to arrests of drug suppliers(Instagram / cooper.noriega)

According to federal prosecutors, Erik Oved Estrada ran a drug-trafficking operation from his Calabasas, California, home, where he sold cocaine and pills laced with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin. Estrada allegedly sold the pills to Arian Alani, who then sold them to Noriega, TMZ report claimed.

The TikTok star's body was discovered in a parking lot of a mall in the Los Angeles area, with the coroner ruling his death as a result of fentanyl, alprazolam (Xanax), and lorazepam (a sedative) intoxication. The authorities also found evidence of recent clonazepam (Klonopin) use, another sedative, in his system.

ALSO READ| Many Americans are boycotting Black Friday even after Israel-Hamas ceasefire, here's why

The outlet obtained text messages between Estrada and Alani, in which Alani informed Estrada that “my boy just died yesterday” and referred to him as “C.N.” Noriega’s father, Harold, confirmed that the initials stood for his son, the report said.

Alani also told Estrada that he “shouldn’t be selling (expletive) with fentanyl,” implying that he was unaware of the lethal ingredient in the pills.

Estrada and Alani are facing federal charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, among other counts, and could face life imprisonment if convicted, the outlet said.

Who is Cooper Noriega?

Noriega was a popular figure on TikTok, who amassed 1.7 million followers. He had been open about his struggle with drug addiction, which started when he was only 9 years old. He told podcast host Dave Portnoy that he had used various drugs, such as Xanax, Adderall, marijuana, and nicotine, since his childhood.

ALSO READ| Pope Francis's comments on the Israel-Hamas conflict ignite fury

He also posted a disturbing video hours before his death, in which he said he was going to die “young af.” He had recently broken up with his girlfriend, fellow TikToker Sabrina Quesada, whom he dated for about two years.

His parents, Treva and Harold, expressed their grief and their hope that their son was at peace.

Treva wrote that she hoped her son was “finally experiencing the most pure joy and happiness” and that she would see him again someday. Harold said that he was glad that those who were responsible for his son’s death would be held accountable.