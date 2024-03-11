Why April's total solar eclipse in 2024 has everyone talking: Next won't happen for 20 years

The year 2024 has brought along a lot of reasons why you should be interested in astronomical activities this time. While for the stargazers, almost every eclipse is an enchanting experience, the one falling in April can catch the excitement of non-fans too. April 8 is set to witness a solar eclipse which has forced people to plan exciting getaways with family and friends. Curious? Here is the answer. Solar and lunar eclipse in October 2023: All stargazers and astronomy enthusiasts will be thrilled by these two exciting astronomical events in October. (Freepik)

What’s special about April’s solar eclipse

North America will have a chance to see a total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8th. This phenomenon returns exactly six years, seven months, and 18 days after its last crossing of the U.S., from Oregon through South Carolina, on August 21, 2017. Describing the upcoming astronomical event, NASA said, "The eclipse in 2024 could be even more exciting due to differences in the path, timing, and scientific research.”

A once-in-a-lifetime event, the total solar eclipse happens when the moon's shadow illuminates a narrow stretch of land during the day. According to NASA, the path of totality is wider this year than it was in 2017, and the eclipse will be more visible in the US than it has ever been.

Why is the Total eclipse so special?

According to experts, total eclipses like these are considered more beautiful and magnificent than any other lunar or solar eclipse. Unlike previous forms of solar eclipses, observers of a total solar eclipse can take off their eclipse glasses for a short while. NASA explains that a total solar eclipse occurs when, “the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People located in the center of the Moon’s shadow when it hits Earth will experience a total eclipse. The sky will darken as if it were dawn or dusk.”

Which parts of the US will witness a Total eclipse

Cities like Buffalo, New York, Cleveland and Dallas will be in the eclipse's line of totality. Observers of the night sky from all over the nation are already planning their vacations for such locations during the eclipse.

The next won’t happen until 2044

Total Eclipse this year, i.e. in 2024 will take place on April 8. The following one won't happen for more than two decades, on August 23, 2044, according to NASA. Even though you may be prepared to witness it later in your life, experts suggest it won't be an easy task. The Planetary Society believes that only the states of Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota will be within the path of totality in 2044.