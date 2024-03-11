 CISF recovered ₹63.8-cr lost properties of passengers at 68 airports in April-Jan 2023 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / CISF recovered 63.8-cr lost properties of passengers at 68 airports in April-Jan 2023

CISF recovered 63.8-cr lost properties of passengers at 68 airports in April-Jan 2023

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2024 08:12 AM IST

At airports, passengers mostly reported leaving behind their cellphone, laptops and wallets. There were other smaller common items too – ear pods, smart watches, bluetooth headphones, sunglasses, flasks, sippers and even reading glasses

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) recovered lost property of passengers worth 63.80 crore at 68 airports across the country ​between April 2023 and January, the paramilitary force said on its 55th raising day.

HT Image
HT Image

Items reported lost by passengers at 66 airports in 2022 showed that these were left behind at the Delhi airport (worth 10.1 crore), followed by airports in Mumbai ( 8.8 crore), Hyderabad ( 4.6 crore) and Kolkata ( 2.2 crore), a HT analysis of the shared data showed. In 2022, the force had recovered lost items worth 56.11 crore from 66 airports. Such items are returned to the passengers upon verification or handed to airport operators.

At airports, passengers mostly reported leaving behind their cellphone, laptops and wallets. There were other smaller common items too – ear pods, smart watches, bluetooth headphones, sunglasses, flasks, sippers and even reading glasses. Leaving behind jackets and pullovers are also common during the winter.

The force also earned a revenue of 16.06 crore by providing technical security and fire consultancy services to 228 establishments, a CISF spokesperson said, adding that it was currently guarding 11 private installations across the country. The 11 private installations include Infosys in Bengaluru, Reliance IT Park in Navi Mumbai and Reliance’s refinery in Jamnagar.

“The CISF has the largest public interface per day, with around one million passengers at airports and over seven million passengers at the Delhi Metro Railway Corporation metro stations,” the spokesperson said. “The force intervened in eight cases of attempted suicide and additionally saved the lives of 13 passengers at the metro stations. Thirteen people were rescued by giving cardiopulmonary resuscitation. In 2022, the number was four. At the airports, 15 lives were saved. Drugs worth 19.72 crore were also seized at the airports.”

With a strength of around 177,000 personnel, the CISF provides security cover to 358 vital installations, including 68 airports, seaports, nuclear and space installations, Delhi Metro, steel and power plants. The recently started Ayodhya international airport is also under CISF security cover.

The Special Security Group of the CISF provides security to 154 various categories of people, including national security advisor Ajit Doval and Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

