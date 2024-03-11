Ramadan 2024 US calendar: Key dates, fasting schedule for sehri and iftar time for your city

As the Islamic calendar of ramadan begins, Muslims in the US are geared up to engage in spiritual and communal activities, marking these dates with devotion and unity. This auspicious month holds immense significance in Islam, marking a period of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. The exact start date is contingent on the moon sighting, with expectations aligning with March 10, 2024, in the US, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and UK gearing up to mark the first fast of Ramadan 2024 tomorrow on Monday, March 11. Ramadan 2024 US calendar for the auspicious month of fasting, alongwith time for sehri and iftar time for US cities.(Pinterest)

Ramadan Date: 11 March, 2024

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hijri Date: 1 Ramadan 1445 AH

When is Ramadan 2024: Start and End Dates

Ramadan in the United States is expected to initiate on the evening of March 10, 2024, and conclude on the evening of April 8, 2024. This period is dedicated to fasting from dawn to sunset, engaging in increased acts of worship, and fostering a sense of community through shared iftar meals.

Key Dates:

Start of Ramadan: March 11, 2024

End of Ramadan: April 8, 2024

Ramadan Sehri and Iftar Timings Across US Cities

Muslims residing in various cities across the US will be following specific sehri (pre-dawn meal) and iftar (meal to break the fast) timings. These timings are crucial for planning daily activities during Ramadan.

City Sehr Iftar Pheonix 05:35 AM 06:34 PM Los Angeles 06:00 AM 06:58 PM San Diego 05:56 AM 06:54 PM Chicago 05:51 AM 06:54 PM Brooklyn 05:57 AM 07:00 PM Manhattan 05:57 AM 07:00 PM New York City 05:57 AM 07:00 PM Philadelphia 06:03 AM 07:05 PM Houston 06:29 AM 07:29 PM San Antonio 06:42 AM 07:41 PM

Beyond Ramadan, Muslims in the US will be observing other significant Islamic events throughout the year. Some upcoming events include:

Eid ul Fitr: Will be celebrated on 1 Shawwal 1445 AH, which corresponds to April 9, 2024.

Waqf Al Arafa (Hajj): To be observed on 9 Zulhijjah 1445 AH, or June 14, 2024.

Eid Ul Adha: Falling on 10 Zulhijjah 1445 AH, or June 15, 2024.

Ashura: Marked on 10 Muharram 1446 AH, or July 16, 2024.

12 Rabi Ul Awal: Celebrated on 12 Rabi Ul Awal 1446 AH, or September 14, 2024.

Laylat al Qadr: To be recognized on 27 Ramadan 1445 AH, or April 5, 2024.

1st Muharram: To commence on 1 Muharram 1446 AH, or July 6, 2024.

Chehlum (Arbaeen): Will take place on 20 Safar 1446, or August 24, 2024.

Gyarvi Sharif: To be observed on 11 Rabi Ul Akhir 1446 AH, or October 13, 2024.