Ratan Tata 'never interrupted, was listening the entire time': Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej on meeting business icon

Three-time Grammy Award winner musician Ricky Kej took to X to share a post on meeting business tycoon Ratan Tata. In his share, Kej addressed Tata as a “legend”. He also posted a picture of himself with the industrialist. The image shows business icon Ratan Tata with Grammy Award winner Ricky Kej. (X/@rickykej)

In a telephone conversation with Hindustan Times, Kej shared his feelings about meeting the business icon. “He was extremely kind during the entire meeting. And he was constantly listening. He would never interrupt us when we were talking to him,” Kej told HT.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Even when I spoke to him, he was very receptive, and he listened the entire time, never once interrupting,” he added.

Also Read: How a fake quote from Ratan Tata inspired Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav in life

“With the legend Ratan Tata at his residence, while awarding him the prestigious 'KISS Humanitarian Award' along with Achyuta Samanta sir,” Kej wrote. Samanta is the founder of the organisation that presented the award. In his conversation, Kej mentioned that Ratan Tata was also interested in knowing more about Samanta.

“Besides being one of the greatest industrialists ever, Ratan Tataji is one of the most compassionate and kind humans. He is a role model in every possible way,” Kej further wrote in his tweet.

“Among the many topics - we spoke at length about his new Small Animal Hospital Mumbai, which will open shortly. I visited the facility, and it is magnificent,” he added.

In 2017, when Ratan Tata served as the chairman of the Tata Trusts, he announced his plan to launch a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai. The hospital is going to be inaugurated this year in 2024. Kej told Ht that he spoke with Tata about the facility and told him that he had visited the place. The musician added how the business icon was “thrilled” to hear about the visit.

Take a look at Ricky Kej’s tweet on Ratan Tata here:

The post was shared two days ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 5,800 views. The post has further collected nearly 300 likes.

During his conversation with HT, Kej shared his love for animals. “Since the day I was born, I always had dogs around me. My parents always had dogs, and it carried on with me. Currently, I have got two dogs; one is a golden retriever that I adopted 13 years ago... and I have got another indie breed, six years old.”