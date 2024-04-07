How a fake quote from Ratan Tata inspired Lucknow Super Giants bowler Mayank Yadav in life

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) bowler Mayank Yadav, 21, has created a storm in the cricket world. However, did you know that Yadav was offered a Navy job before entering into the sport? Despite having the opportunity to take the job, his love for cricket prevailed, and he decided to leave the job and focus solely on his career in sports. What solidified his decision was a fake quote by Ratan Tata. Mayank Yadav during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans(PTI)

While his coach was angry with him for rejecting the job offer, there was also a fear of how an injury could cut short his career. This, combined with uncertainty during COVID-19, caused more worry. So, in an attempt to make sense of his life, he started to read the Bhagavad Gita. Mayank says that his life changed only after seeing a quote by Ratan Tata on social media. Yadav said, "I read somewhere that Ratan Tata said, 'I don't believe in taking right decisions; I take decisions, then I make them right'. That clicked for me," reported The Indian Express. (Also Read: 'BCCI showing Mayank Yadav videos of Shaheen, Haris Rauf': Pakistan reporter shown no mercy over bizarre 'T20WC' claim)

A quick Google search for the quote shows an interview with Ratan Tata in which the anchor questions him about the quote that served as Mayank's inspiration. It was revealed that Tata had never said those words, and it was a statement made on social media. (Also Read: ‘Mayank Yadav was born to terrorise batters, pace can't be bought in market’: Kagiso Rabada)

During Lucknow's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS), Yadav bowled the fastest ball of the IPL 2024, earning praise from the whole cricket community. The LSG pacer, who is having a great season in his first IPL, grabbed headlines with his masterful fast-bowling display. In the PBKS innings' 12th over, Mayank delivered a blazing delivery at 155.8 kmph and claimed the title of quickest bowler in the 2024 IPL.