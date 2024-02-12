Amul’s adorable doodle for Ratan Tata’s upcoming hospital for animals

Ratan Tata is not just a renowned industrialist but also a philanthropist in the truest sense. What's more, his love for animals is known to all and he engages in various welfare activities for these voiceless creatures. In fact, back in 2017, Tata Trusts, where Ratan Tata serves as the chairman, announced their plan to launch a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital in Navi Mumbai. Finally, in 2024, the hospital is going to be inaugurated. This news has spread smiles among animal lovers, and many took to social media to express their happiness. Amul also joined in with an adorable doodle. Amul shared this doodle as a tribute to Ratan Tata’s upcoming hospital for animals. (Instagram/@amul_india)

“Ratan Tata’s pet project of animals’ hospital to come up!” the dairy company wrote in their Instagram post. They also shared a visual that shows a caricature of the iconic Amul girl standing beside Ratan Tata. While Tata is seen holding a dog’s paw, the Amul Girl is petting a puppy while sporting a beautiful smile. The visual also has a text insert that reads, “The ideal Hospetal. Har pet ko chahiya [What every pet needs]”.

Take a look at this doddle by Amul:

Since being shared, the post by Amul has collected close to one lakh views. It has further accumulated several comments.

How did Instagram users react to Amul's doodle?

“Good Samaritan, good ‘pet-aritan’. The legend, Tata,” wrote an Instagram user. “The best role model ever,” added another. “This is so cute,” joined a third. “This has melted my heart like butter,” posted a fourth. Many reacted to the share using heart or folded hands emoticons.

What are your thoughts on this post by Amul about Ratan Tata’s upcoming veterinary hospital?