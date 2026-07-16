Zendaya serves glamour in breathtaking golden ensembles for The Odyssey press tour: See pics
Zendaya turned heads in a radiant golden outfit during The Odyssey promotions. Here’s the breakdown of her looks.
For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey press tour, Zendaya was spotted in structured high-fashion looks. Her ensemble was heavily borrowed from couture tailoring, with a modern, red-carpet sensuality. Let’s decode her look, which sits somewhere between old Hollywood glamour and modern couture.
Also read | Zendaya at The Odyssey New York Premiere turns into the mythical Goddess Athena with a masterpiece couture look. Watch
Decoding Zendaya’s look
Zendaya styled a metallic gold ensemble that features a structured blazer, creating an inverted triangle silhouette. It features an extremely deep plunging V-neck that extends almost to the waist and full-length fitted sleeves. The peplum transforms the blazer into couture.
The layered construction, soft pleats, and flared shape add volume around the hips while making the waist appear dramatically smaller. The peplum feature gives the outfit a regal, almost Victorian-inspired finish while keeping it contemporary. The blazer is paired with a mini skirt that features a body-skimming fit, high-waisted, and a dramatic asymmetrical slit.
Hair and makeup
The hair deliberately contrasts with the structured outfit. She opted for natural-looking curls, soft waves transitioning into defined curls, and high volume throughout. Zendaya opted for a warm, luminous complexion, a satin finish rather than overly dewy, and sculpted cheekbones with subtle bronzing. For eye makeup, she went with soft smoky brown eyeshadow, defined eyeliner, long lashes, and well-groomed brows with a natural arch. Zendaya opted for nude brown lipstick that perfectly balances the dramatic eye makeup.
Accessories
She kept the accessories to a minimum to allow the outfit to dominate. However, she styled pointed-toe metallic pumps to elongate the legs. Zendaya’s power-dressing evening look projects confidence, luxury, and elegance.
Who is Zendaya?
Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is an American actor and singer. She received Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award, and in 2022, Time named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. Her films as a leading actor have grossed over $3.9 billion worldwide. Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer. Zendaya made her feature film debut as MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).
She has also starred in blockbuster movies such as The Greatest Showman (2017) and Denis Villeneuve's Dune films (2021–2026), and earned praise for her performances in the romantic films Malcolm and Marie (2021), Challengers (2024), and The Drama (2026). Apart from movies, Zendaya is considered a fashion icon and is best known for her longtime partnership with stylist Law Roach. She has served as the face of several brands, including Beats Electronics, Material Girl, CoverGirl, and Chi Hair Care, and has modeled for designers such as Michael Kors and Dolce & Gabbana.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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