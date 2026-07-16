Zendaya serves glamour in breathtaking golden ensembles for The Odyssey press tour: See pics

For Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey press tour, Zendaya was spotted in structured high-fashion looks. Her ensemble was heavily borrowed from couture tailoring, with a modern, red-carpet sensuality. Let’s decode her look, which sits somewhere between old Hollywood glamour and modern couture. Zendaya serves glamour in breathtaking golden ensembles for The Odyssey press tour. (hellobeautiful/Instagram)

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Decoding Zendaya’s look Zendaya styled a metallic gold ensemble that features a structured blazer, creating an inverted triangle silhouette. It features an extremely deep plunging V-neck that extends almost to the waist and full-length fitted sleeves. The peplum transforms the blazer into couture.

The layered construction, soft pleats, and flared shape add volume around the hips while making the waist appear dramatically smaller. The peplum feature gives the outfit a regal, almost Victorian-inspired finish while keeping it contemporary. The blazer is paired with a mini skirt that features a body-skimming fit, high-waisted, and a dramatic asymmetrical slit.