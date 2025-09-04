Blackpink's Jennie fuels romance buzz after Vancouver sighting with American actor goes viral; take a look

K-pop idols are no strangers to having their personal lives dissected, and the latest wave of speculation has landed on Blackpink's Jennie. Fresh off the chatter surrounding BTS’ Jimin and his viral TikTok moment with actor Song Da Eun, Jennie has now found herself in the spotlight after being spotted on vacation in Vancouver, Canada — allegedly with American actor Nico Hiraga. Blackpink's Jennie fuels romance buzz with Nico Hiraga

Clips circulating on social media show Jennie seated at a restaurant with Hiraga and a friend, immediately fuelling rumours of a budding romance. Fans, of course, had plenty to say: “New day new man,” one comment on X read. Another joked, “Congratulations, sis, may you soon ascend to the wedding dais.” A third quipped, “New boyfriend every month.” Jennie has faced similar speculation before, having been linked to BTS’ V and EXO’s Kai in the past, though she has never publicly confirmed any relationship.

Jennie's most recent collab

The Blackpink star has partnered once again with Beats, following their joint campaign last year, to launch a limited-edition take on the Solo 4 headphones. Announced today, the special release officially hits shelves on September 5. Drenched in a striking ruby red, the headphones reflect Jennie’s signature style and nods to her latest album. The design includes “J” and “R” initials in Ruby font, along with custom symbols etched onto the earcups. Adding a playful touch, red bows accent the headband, making the pair instantly stand out. Each Jennie x Beats Solo 4 also comes with a red co-branded soft case for fans to carry their headphones in style.

What is Blackpink up to?

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is still dominating the global stage. Their Deadline World Tour — spanning 31 shows across 16 cities until January next year — includes stops in Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong in 2026. As the first female K-pop group to sell over a million albums, they continue to rewrite history with every milestone.

Furthermore, the girl group could be gearing up for a long-awaited return this November with a brand-new mini album, according to fresh Korean media reports. On August 11, outlets claimed the group had already completed their album jacket shoot and would spend the remainder of the year recording and polishing the project.

When asked for clarification, YG Entertainment responded, “We will announce details through official promotions at a later date,” stopping short of confirming or denying the rumours.