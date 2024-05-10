Hailey Bieber is already ‘over six months pregnant’, and Justin has most ‘thrilling’ reaction

Justin and Hailey Bieber are looking forward to parenthood! Despite various rumours of separation and divorce, including speculation about Justin's health condition, the 30-year-old singer has recently declared that his wife is pregnant, putting an end to all the baseless rumours. A photo of the couple celebrating this new phase quickly went viral, and current reports suggest that Hailey is already six months pregnant. Justin Bieber reveals his wife Hailey Bieber, is pregnant(Instagram/ Justin Bieber)

Hailey Bieber is 6 months pregnant

TMZ confirms that Hailey is already six months pregnant, and the couple is reportedly overjoyed about their growing family. According to a source speaking to the news outlet, the RHODE founder is expected to enter her third trimester soon, and fans may welcome the junior Bieber by late summer. The couple, who married in 2018, renewed their wedding vows in Hawaii and the pictures in black and white with Hailey flaunting her baby bump are already going viral.

Hailey and Justin are ‘thrilled’ to have a baby

“Hailey and Justin are thrilled to be expecting a baby together," a source told ET. The news of their expanding family arrives at a time when the couple faced scrutiny due to their relationship, with some love gurus speculating that they would part ways by the end of the year. Justin's recent medical condition and a video showing him in tears further fueled these rumours. However, it appears that all is well in paradise for Justin and Hailey.

"They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and welcome a child into the world," the source stated. They also mentioned how both celebrities are united and on the same page when it comes to parenthood. “Having experienced so much together as a couple, they feel prepared to take this next step in their lives and relationship.”

Justin knows Hailey is going to be a ‘great mom’

Excited about their readiness for this next step, the insider expressed that Justin believes wholeheartedly that Hailey will be a great mom, while Hailey is equally confident that Justin will be an amazing dad. The families of both stars are also thrilled and supportive of this new chapter in their lives.

The Peaches crooner shared heartwarming photos on his Instagram from the intimate ceremony. Hailey, sporting a beautiful wedding gown from the shelves of Saint Laurent, proudly flaunted her baby bump as the couple renewed their vows in Hawaii. In one photo, Justin is seen photographing his wife as she poses with her hand around her bump. Numerous celebrities, including Hailey's close friend Kim Kardashian, extended their best wishes to the couple. Kylie Jenner dropped a series of hearts in the comments, while Demi Lovato and Kendall Jenner also expressed their happiness for them.