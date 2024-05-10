 Justin Bieber reveals wife Hailey is pregnant as they renew vows in Hawaii - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi
Justin Bieber reveals wife Hailey is pregnant as they renew vows in Hawaii

ByArya Vaishnavi
May 10, 2024 01:31 AM IST

Justin and Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child together, singer announced the news in a heartwarming Instagram post Thursday

Hailey and Justin Bieber are expecting their first child together. The 30-year-old singer announced his wife's pregnancy in an adorable black and white montage on Instagram Thursday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, renewed their vows in Hawaii, per Page Six.

Justin Bieber reveals his wife Hailey Bieber, is pregnant(Instagram/ Justin Bieber)
Justin Bieber reveals his wife Hailey Bieber, is pregnant(Instagram/ Justin Bieber)

Hailey Bieber is pregnant, renews vows with husband Justin in Hawaii

The Peaches singer announced his wife's pregnancy with a carousel of heartwarming photos from the intimate ceremony. The adorable post also features a short video of the happy couple embracing. For the vow renewal ceremony, the 27-year-old model wore a white lace Saint Laurent dress with a matching flowy veil.

In one of the pregnancy reveal photos, the STAY hitmaker can be seen placing his hands over the Rhode founder's baby bump. In another picture, Justin appears to be photographing his wife as she poses with her around her bump. For the creative photo, she donned a chunky pair of sunglasses. According to TMZ, Hailey is already six months into her pregnancy. This means that their baby may be due by late summer.

Celebrity pals extend best wishes to the Biebers

Just minutes after Justin and Hailey made their pregnancy public, fans flooded the comment section, conveying their wishes and excitement for their first child. A slew of celebrities also extended their wishes to them. “I love you guys soooo much!!!” wrote Kim Kardashian and her sister Kylie Jenner dropped a bunch of hearts in the comment section.

Demi Lovato wrote, “Congratulations!!!” while Harry Hudson commented, “AHHH YESSSS I love yall so much. You’re literally gonna be the greatest papa ever. So excited for this new chapter.” Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner wrote under Hailey's post, “ahhhh here come the tears again.” Jordyn Woods said, “Omgggg so happy for you both.” Fellow model Taylor Hill commented, “Omg Congratulations.”

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
