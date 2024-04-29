As Justin Bieber's crying video raises concern among fans, wife Hailey responds

As Justin Bieber's recent emotional selfies stir concern among fans, wife Hailey Bieber has taken to social media to address the speculation, offering reassurance and shutting down rumours. Pictures from Justin Bieber's April 27 carousel post on Instagram.(Instagram)

In response to Justin's poignant photo dump, which included tearful selfies, Hailey, 27, commented on his post, playfully noting, "A pretty crier" and subtly diffusing any alarm with her lighthearted remark.

Further dispelling rumors, Hailey shared a steamy snapshot of Justin on her Instagram Story, accompanied by a cheeky caption expressing admiration for her husband's physique, reinforcing a sense of unity and affection within their relationship.

Many on social media believe Hailey has took to social media only to debunk false narratives and set the record straight. With the cryptic post she has refuted claims of marital discord and infidelity. This also seems to reaffirm the authenticity of their relationship, dismissing unfounded speculation as baseless and unfounded.

While Justin's candid display of emotion sparked speculation among fans, Hailey's responses underscore a sense of support within their marriage, assuaging concerns about their well-being.

Meanwhile People magazine has quoted a source saying Justin and Hailey, who tied the knot in 2018, are “doing really well” amid rumors about their marriage. Earlier, the same insider told the outlet, “There’s no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy.”

Why was Justin Bieber crying? Fans left wondering

In the absence of captions accompanying Justin's emotional posts, fans were left to speculate and express their worries in the comments section. Questions about Justin's well-being prompted messages of encouragement and empathy from concerned followers.

Despite ongoing rumors and scrutiny surrounding their relationship, Justin and Hailey have remained steadfast in their commitment to each other. Their bond, forged in 2018, has weathered its share of challenges, including recent speculation fueled by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin. However, Hailey's public expressions of love and support for Justin serve as a testament to the strength of their union.