Hailey Bieber shares steamy picture of Justin Bieber looking okay days after his crying selfie left fans worried

Hailey Bieber has taken it upon herself to ensure that the world knows that her husband and singer Justin Bieber is doing okay. Days after his crying selfie in a photo dump left his fans concerned about his mental health, Hailey has dropped a new picture of Justin looking okay and doing fine. (Also Read: Justin Bieber ‘crying out for help’? Fans express concern over new Instagram post after ‘erratic’ Coachella appearance) Hailey Bieber shares picture of Justin Bieber doing fine

Hailey shares new picture of Justin

Hailey took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of Justin looking into his phone. He was shirtless, wearing just a rust bandana and funky blue shorts. It seemed to be a seaside location, with a surfboard and towels suggesting that the couple probably went for a swim. Hailey posted a heart eyes emoji with Justin's picture, indicating that he's doing okay and looking great.

Hailey's comment on Justin's crying selfie

Justin's recent emotional selfies have sparked concerns among fans, prompting Hailey Bieber to address the speculation on social media. Comments like “I feel for him. He is broke. He is crying out for help,” and “Poor kid. Lord only knows what his parents allowed to happen to him just for *fame*” flooded the comment section.

Another user commented, “But he'll heal… I pray he does... only God truly knows the monstrosity he had to face as the first ever Child YouTube star.” A fourth Instagram user prayed for his well-being: “Really hope he’s ok. He’s had quite the life.”

Responding to Justin's heartfelt photo series, which included tearful selfies, Hailey commented on his post, jokingly remarking, “A pretty crier."

Meanwhile, People magazine has quoted a source stating that Justin and Hailey, who got married in 2018, are "doing really well" despite rumours about their marriage. Previously, the same insider informed the outlet, "There's no divorce and no truth to that whatsoever. They are very, very happy."

Despite continuous rumours and scrutiny about their relationship, Justin and Hailey have stayed dedicated to each other. They got together in 2018 and have faced challenges, including recent speculation sparked by Hailey's father, Stephen Baldwin.