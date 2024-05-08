Pro-Palestine protester interrupts Kim Kardashian, star slammed for saying ‘free everybody’: ‘Aren’t a lot of us free?’

Kim Kardashian had to face a pro-Palestine protester while attending the OMR business festival in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, May 7. She was at the event to speak about the digital and marketing trade. Shortly before attending the event, the SKIMS founder made headlines for her appearance at the Met Gala in New York City. Kim Kardashian reacted to a pro-Palestine protester interrupting her (Christian Charisius/dpa via AP)(AP)

A viral video of Kim at OMR shows a protester yelling, calling for Palestine's freedom. Kardashian is heard replying, “Free everybody.”

The female protester was escorted out of the venue by security, according to Morgen Post. The hall was full of about 7,000 people.

Kardashian then said, "I sympathize with the people of Israel and with those in Palestine. I sympathize with everybody. All we want is for everyone to feel safe and free."

“Feel safe. And be good people and treat them in the same respectful way you want to be treated. These are definitely scary times,” she added.

Kardahsian went on to talk about the success of SKIMS, saying, "It has to be so authentic to you and you have to really fill that void of what is missing and know how to come up with that solution. I mean authenticity is just everything right? You can have a great idea but if you don't also know how to connect to it and relate and get that out there, then it is just an idea."

"So having something that is so authentic to you at your core, is so believable and that is where the beginning of a good product comes about really,” she added.

The OMR video was shared to X by Pop Crave, and people flocked to the comment section to criticise Kardashian for her “free everybody” comment.

‘Aren’t a lot of us free already?’

“LOL this such a kardashian response,” one user commented. Another said, “She to scared to pick a side”. “the difference between Palestinians and everybody is that everybody is not being brutally slaughtered every day. that’s the reality for palestine,” one user noted.

“No Kim it's Free Palestine...you are free, no one is dropping bombs on your city and killing babies in your city because they will grow up and resist an occupying apartheid state. So it is Free Palestine,” one user said, while another wrote, “Aren’t a lot of us free already?” “like what does that even mean?” one user said.