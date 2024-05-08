Biden administration halts ammunition delivery to Israel, US officials say it is intentional

The Biden administration is making Israel wait for ammunition to be delivered, according to the statements of a few US officials to ABC News on Tuesday, and this is most probably the first time since the Oct 7 Hamas attacks that the US does not provide weapons to its ally. Israel kept waiting for ammunition as Biden administration aims to prevent escalation in Rafah. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko(REUTERS)

The rationale behind this move is understood to be the administration’s attempt to dissuade Israel from initiating a comprehensive invasion of Rafah, located in the southern part of Gaza.

The Biden administration is advocating for a well-founded strategy to safeguard the multitude of civilians currently taking shelter in the region.

The news of the ammunition shipment delay was initially brought to light by Axios on Sunday.

Israeli authorities have commenced what they describe as a “precise” operation within Rafah.

Why US holding back arms delivery

An official from the US disclosed that the White House National Security Council (NSC) has instructed the US Air Force to halt the transfer of already sanctioned ammunition, which was poised for shipment from Dover Air Force Base.

This pause in munitions delivery has been corroborated by a second US official, who affirmed that the NSC initiated the suspension.

The US officials have emphasized that this delay is intentional, although the NSC has not publicly confirmed the decision or elucidated the reasons for the holdup. The officials have reiterated that the overarching U.S. policy towards Israel remains unchanged.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said, “Our commitment to Israel’s security remains ironclad. We don’t as a matter of course talk about individual shipments one way or the other. But again, nothing’s changed about our commitment to Israel security.”

Some Democrats have urged for conditions to be imposed on future arms transfers to Israel, while Republicans have expressed swift disapproval.

House Speaker Mike Johnson disclosed that he had received a ground report from Israel indicating that “a shipload of munitions and precision weapons, which are to be used to help protect civilians and Rafah, is being withheld.”

He criticized the action, saying, “This is not the will of Congress. This is an underhanded attempt to withhold aid, without facing accountability. It’s undermining what Congress intended.”

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Republican Senators Jodi Ernst and Ted Budd conveyed they are “shocked” and “deeply concerned” regarding the administration’s alleged failure to inform Congress prior to the suspension of ammunition to Israel.

They stated, “If these reports are true, then you have once again broken your promise to an American ally.”

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has maintained that military operations in Rafah are both inevitable and essential for the eradication of Hamas.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is slated to appear before a Senate committee on Wednesday, where he is expected to face inquiries regarding the U.S. policy towards Israel.