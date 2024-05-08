Biden condemns ‘ferocious surge’ of antisemitism in US at Holocaust remembrance ceremony

Joe Biden condemned the “ferocious surge” of antisemitism following the Hamas terror attack on Israel Tuesday. The US president delivered an emotional yet powerful keynote address at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum's annual Days of Remembrance ceremony. In his sombre speech, Biden urged Americans to “uphold the rule of law,” referring to the recent antisemitism on college campuses nationwide. President Joe Biden, left, and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., stand to honor the memory of the 6 million Jews killed in the Holocaust during the annual Days of Remembrance ceremony, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, May 7, 2024. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

Biden decries growing antisemitism

Biden reflected on the terror attack inflicted by Hamas on Israel, saying, “That hatred is brought to life on October 7th, in 2023, on a sacred Jewish holiday.” “The terrorist group Hamas unleashed the deadliest day of the Jewish people since the Holocaust,” he added.

He went on to liken the Hamas attack to the Holocaust, when 6 million Jewish people were murdered by Nazis during World War II. “This ancient hatred of Jews didn’t begin with the Holocaust. It didn’t end with the Holocaust, either, or even after our victory in World War II. This hatred continues to lie deep in the hearts of too many people in the world and requires our continued vigilance and outspokenness,” Biden said.

“Now, here we are, not 75 years later, but just seven and a half months later, and people are already forgetting that Hamas unleashed this terror. It was Hamas that brutalized Israelis. It was Hamas who took and continues to hold hostages. I have not forgotten, nor have you. And we will not forget,” the POTUS added, per CNN.

Biden's staunch support for Jews amid antisemitism

Biden went on to add, “As Jews around the world still cope with the atrocities and trauma of that day and its aftermath. We've seen a ferocious surge of antisemitism in America and around the world. Vicious propaganda on social media.”

He further said that he stands in solidarity with them, urging the US citizens to “rise against hate.” Biden also called out the recent attacks on Jews across college campuses nationwide, saying, “It's against the law.” “And we are not a lawless country. We're a civil society. We uphold the rule of law. And no one should have to hide or be brave just to be themselves,” he added.

“To the Jewish community, I want you to know I see your fear, your hurt and your pain. Let me reassure you as your president, you're not alone. You belong,” Biden said. “You always have. And you always will.”