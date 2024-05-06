Pro-Palestine protest during Holocaust memorial march at Auschwitz death camp sparks outrage online, ‘Shameless’

This year's March of the Living was overshadowed by pro-Palestine protesters who massed near the Auschwitz death camp in Poland. As thousands of Israelis gathered for the memorial in remembrance of those affected by the Holocaust, a group of protesters stood alongside the road, waving Palestinian flags and holding banners that read, “Stop Genocide in Gaza.” Pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Auschwitz death camp in Poland during March of the Living, which commemorates those affected by the Holocaust(Oli London/ X, formerly Twitter)

The participants of the Holocaust memorial marched with Israeli flags from the site of the Nazi concentration camp in Oswiecim to Birkenau, about 2 miles away. The area was under the control of Nazi Germany during World War II, but now the Polish government preserves the former death camps as memorials. As pro-Palestine protesters gathered at the memorial, an Israeli participant tried approaching the demonstrators. However, he was pushed back by security personnel, per the US Sun.

The person later told Ynet that he felt “immense anger” at the time, adding, “I face them fearless and proud with our national flag.” Omar Faris, president of an association of Palestinians in Poland, justified Monday's protest by saying, “Through this protest, we want to say that we bow down to the victims of the Holocaust too. At the same time, we demand an end to war, an end to genocide,” per Independent.

Netizens fume as pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Holocaust memorial march

As the news of the protest broke, furious netizens flocked to social media, calling out the protesters' unjust actions. One X, formerly Twitter user wrote, “If you would have told me a year ago, that there would be protesters outside Auschwitz while Holocaust survivors are commemorating the Holocaust Memorial Day I would say you’re crazy.”

Another user wrote, “Shameless Palestine activists protest outside of AUSCHWITZ as Holocaust survivors hold a march on Holocaust Remembrance Day. A group of protesters waving Palestinian flags heckled Jewish survivors as they held a ‘March of the Living' walk.”