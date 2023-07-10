WHO'S THERE? Kim Kardashian is ‘freaking out’ as shadow of ghostly woman creeps up at her window

A woman at the window? Kim Kardashian found a creepy photo whilescrolling back through her phone – a selfie of herself with a strange woman at the window behind her. The 42-year-old SKIMS founder looks beautiful in the photo, with a no-makeup look. Her hair is pulled up into a top knot and she is donning a bubblegum pink tank dress. Kim Kardashian found a creepy photo while scrolling back through her phone – a selfie of herself with a strange woman at the window behind her (kimkardashian/Instagram)

Kim's mirror image is beautiful, but what is behind her will make you jump. It’s a ghostly shadow of a woman. “Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window,” Kim captioned the photo.

Fans came up with witty remarks in the comment section, with one user saying, “Looks like a colonial woman on the wing of a plane…” Another said, “Omg pray ! Pray ! Open every door and window in your house and repeat as for me and my house we will serve the lord !” “Omg pray ! Pray ! Open every door and window in your house and repeat as for me and my house we will serve the lord !” one user said, while another wrote, “She is protecting you. She is a positive guardian”.

Meanwhile, rumours that surfaced claimed something romantic is going on between Kim and Tom Brady. However, sources have claimed this is not true, according to the news outlet PEOPLE. Kim and 45-year-old Tom were seen attendingMichael Rubin's White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.Two sources claimed the two of them had very little interaction. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," the first source said. "Kim and Tom barely even spoke at the party and barely even said hello," the second source noted. The first source said that after their brief interaction, Kim was only overheard telling her friends that she thought Tom was quite attractive.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop