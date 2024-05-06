Lucknow Super Giants fielding coach Jonty Rhodes on players being booed in IPL: Accept it!

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has seen a rather unusual controversy — fans booing players and even abusing them. Case in point — Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya. Former South African cricketer and Lucknow Super Giants’ fielding coach Jonty Rhodes feels it’s all because of the players being overexposed, thanks to social media. LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes in Lucknow (Instagram/LSG)

Hardik Pandya has been trolled brutally since he took over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma (Photo: Facebook)

“I can’t comment on what Hardik is going through, but it’s difficult. As players, we never went through this experience. That’s what the IPL has done. Because of social media, fans feel they have a direct connect with the players. When they (the players) post a reel, it reaches millions of people and the fans feel they have a bond with the players. So, they’ll surely voice their opinion and not everything will be to your liking. Players need to adapt to it and accept,” says the 54-year-old.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes in Lucknow (Deep Saxena/HT)

He adds that for many players, social media is a source of revenue via brand endorsements, but it also “opens them to attack along with support and love”: “In my time, it was all about newspapers. [We were told] if you can’t handle bad news, then don’t read the good news. I have the same advise for the players today. Now, things are even more intimidating, as social media is something everybody is on the whole day.”

Calling social media “a necessary evil”, he adds, “If it creates an environment where they (the players) are struggling, then it’s a part and parcel of the game. Mental strength is what you need to survive and play to your ability. There are many players who play under real stress.”

He says emotional and mental quotient plays big time.

“Due to the pandemic and bio bubble, we as a coach have become more aware of our role outside the coaching and mentoring, making sure we communicate with the players. In India, one of the big inhabiting factors is that they have such a respect for coachers which is amazing, but it can be a deterrent as a young player will not voice an opinion due to respect. Too much respect is a barrier! We have a bigger role to play as players will not take the first step up. We need to open up with him! We are no longer there to teach the skill sets you must know how players are doing emotionally and mentally,” says Jonty who is deeply connected with the country and stays here for six months (in Goa) with his wife Melanie, daughter India and son Nathan.