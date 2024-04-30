IPL | Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants: Blue set to rule LSG bastion in Lucknow!

Indian skipper and birthday boy Rohit Sharma’s craze rules supreme as the Lucknow Super Giants is all set to take on the Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Die-hard fans of ‘Hitman’ Sharma, who fell in love deeply with the Team India captain after the super performance at the ICC World Cup, were rooting for him, but for the love for the home franchise, want LSG to win and inch towards the final four berths.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

We look at the euphoria at the “sold-out” match.

LSG and Mumbai Indians players at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow(Deepak Gupta/HT)

Captain vs Kaptaan

Physiotherapist Mayank Kant is all set to watch his favourite Team India captain Rohit Sharma in action but his love for LSG captain fondly called Kaptaan Saheb (KL Rahul) remains intact.

“We want to see the birthday boy (Rohit Sharma) and SKY’s (Suryakumar Yadav) fireworks but surely want LSG to win. I will be sporting my customised LSG jersey with my name written on it. In the Chennai match, we were very few blue supporters braving the ‘yellow storm’ and when LSG started winning we were rocking in the stands. For Rajasthan Royals match, my brother came from Kashipur and for the upcoming May 5 match, I have booked tickets and will be taking my sister’s children as both matches are in sold out,” says Kant.

For LSG’s Samman

Sakshi Jain, who joined the LSG Brigade as associate community manager last year, says they have big plans for the Mumbai Indians match. “Just like the slogan in respect of MS Dhoni and love for LSG, we have coined the slogan: Rohit Sharma Desh ke kaptaan hai, par LSG Humara Samman hai. We hope to see audiences wearing the Lucknow jersey for the match and paint the stands in LSG blue.”

They have adapted several activities that include Fan Baraat with fans dancing and cheering on cultural slogans, body painters welcoming the Brigade by slogan ‘Padharo Mare Ekana Me’, a fan army showing their love for the team through the handmade banner, flashing cutouts of star performers and cheering the local team.

Business matters

For road-side merchandise seller Babloo, it’s sales that matter over team. “Sirji, humare paas to sab hai chale (KL) Rahul le lo, ya (Hardik) Pandya, ya Rohit (Sharma). No 7 (MSD) ke tarah phir se 45 hi sabse zyada bikega...log pehle se hi le rahe hai. Hum bhi 45 hi pehnegey apne desh ke kaptaan ke liye...pata nahi kyon Mumbai se usey hata diya!”