Lucknow Super Giant's coach Jonty Rhodes hops on viral 'level sabke niklenge' meme. Watch

Numerous trends and memes often go viral on social media. From "Click here" to "Look between your keyboard", many people hop on these viral memes and make all sorts of content that never fails to amuse netizens. Recently, another such trend has taken the social media world by storm. The meme, which originated from a video, shows a woman named Laxmi Sharma, saying "level sabke niklenge, lekin niklenge uske jo khada rahega yaha pe (Everyone will cross levels, but only those who are standing here will be able to cross it.)" This phrase has become a popular way to express determination and resilience. Jonty Rhodes saying the meme dialogue. (Instagram/@Lucknow Super Giants)

As numerous people hop on the trend, Lucknow Super Giant's Jonty Rhodes also joined the bandwagon. He, along with the LSG team, recreated the meme. The clip shows Jonty saying the iconic memes while other players listen to him carefully and even clap for him at the end of the video. (Also Read: MS Dhoni fan ‘breaks up with girlfriend’. Reveals reason in viral placard at CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 match)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on April 29. Since being posted, it has gained close to three million views, and the numbers are only increasing. Many people also liked the video and flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions. Several people were amused by Jonty Rhodes saying the dialogue. (Also Read: CSK fan says he's yet to pay daughters' school fees, spent ₹64,000 for IPL tickets: ‘To see MS Dhoni just once’)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "They are taking the real fun of this trend."

A second added, "Jhonty Rhodes in a parallel universe."

"Is this a team page or a meme page?" commented a third.

A fourth shared, "LSG has no chill."

"Lagta hai level nikalne ki tayari chal rahi hai full on (Seems like they are preparing to cross all the level full on)" posted a fifth.

A sixth said, "Finally pura dialogue subtitles ke sath sunne ko mila! (I finally heard the entire dialogue with subtitles.)"

Many others reacted to the viral video using laughing emoticons.