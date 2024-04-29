MS Dhoni fan ‘breaks up with girlfriend’. Reveals reason in viral placard at CSK vs SRK IPL 2024 match

Fans at cricket stadiums are known to display their admiration for their icons by hold placards during matches. One such person was a man at Chennai's Chepauk stadium during the IPL 2024 match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Chennai Super Kings's batter MS Dhoni during plays a shot(PTI)

An MS Dhoni fan, wearing a Chennai Super Kings yellow jersey, help up a yellow placard with a handwritten message that read: "Broke up with my gf (girlfriend) because her name doesn't have seven letters".

Dhoni wears the iconic Number 7 jersey.

See the CSK fan's placard here:

Last year, the BCCI decided to retire Dhoni's No. 7 jersey over three years after he retired rom international cricket, which means the number won't be given to any other Indian cricketer's jerseys going forward. A cricketer is allowed to choose their preferred jersey number before making their India debut.

Dhoni, however, continues to sport the No. 7 jersey in the IPL for CSK.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their fifth victory of this IPL season with a convincing 78-run over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad overtook Michael Hussey to become the fourth-highest run-getter in the franchise's history. He scored 98 in just 54 balls, with 10 fours and three sixes.

During the match, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi Dhoni, who was attending the game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, posted an Instagram story that is viral. The story had a short clip of Dhoni wicketkeeping as Sakshi's post read, “Please finish the game fast today @chennaiipl baby is on the way...contractions have begun Request from - to be Bua.”

Chennai is currently ranked third in the IPL 2024 charts while Hyderabad slipped to fourth after their fourth loss on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings will play their next two matches against Punjab Kings on May 1 and May 5.