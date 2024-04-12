CSK fan says he's yet to pay daughters' school fees, spent 64,000 for IPL tickets: ‘To see MS Dhoni just once’

MS Dhoni is one of the cricket stars in India with an extraordinary fan base, with hundreds of fan "armies" in his name. The cricketer has forged an immense following across India, with Chennai Super Kings' loyal support elevating his status to legendary proportions, especially among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans. One such Dhoni fan went to the extent of paying ₹64,000 to get tickets for an Indian Premier League (IPL) match for his three daughters to witness Dhoni play live. The MS Dhoni fan was accompanied by his daughter ahead of the CSK IPL match. (Instagram/teamchennaiin)

The man said he bought the tickets but is yet to pay their school fees.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"I didn't get the tickets, so I bought them in black. It was a total of ₹64,000. I am yet to pay the school fees. But we wanted to see MS Dhoni just once. My three daughters and I are very happy," the father told Sportwalk Chennai.

"My father has worked very hard to get these tickets. We were very happy when Dhoni came to play," one of his young daughters said.

The father and daughters, who sported the yellow CSK jerseys, did CSK's signature fan act of blowing whistles.

The man saying that he is yet to pay his daughters' school fees did not impress a section of the internet.

"A match is not worth more than kids education. Don’t glorify this," an Instagram user wrote.

"I am at a loss for words to describe this stupidity," Urologist Dr Jaison Philip wrote on X(formerly Twitter).

Watch the video of the CSK fan here:

Another user, however, felt that that it was important for the man to make core memories for his daughter.

"His kids will cherish these moments and praise their father who made this happen throughout their life. He will somehow manage to pay the school fees. After long calculations only he might have bought the tickets," X user M Srinivasan wrote.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in the IPL match held in Chennai on Monday, thus, moving to the fourth spot. CSK emerged victorious in the first two games of the season and then went on to lose their two away fixtures against Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni, who stepped down as CSK captain in March 2022, has lead the team to IPL victory five times and 10 times to the series finals.