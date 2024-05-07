Met Gala 2024 major MIA: Why Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift, and other regulars skipped

The Met Gala 2024 red carpet kept oozing glam with a glittering display of fashion's elite, but some ardent followers of the event noticed some glaring absences. A-listers who are usually mainstays at the event, like Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and especially Blake Lively were nowhere to be seen. Was it just a scheduling conflict, or something more dramatic? Answering all your curiosity behind the Met Gala's biggest snubs of 2024. Met Gala 2024 biggest MIA: Why Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and other regulars skipped

Celebs who didn’t attend Met Gala 2024

Rihanna skipped Met Gala 2024 because of flu

Queen RiRi reportedly contracted the flu and decided to skip the event. Known for her dramatic appearances at the Met Gala in the past, she had announced earlier that she would take a more low-key approach this time, opting for a less extravagant dress. Although the Rude Boy singer didn’t attend, numerous AI-generated fake photos of the singer went viral, fooling fans with their realistic editing, only to be debunked later.

Ben Affleck misses out on JLO’s big day

Despite wife Jennifer Lopez's co-hosting duties at the Met Gala 2024 alongside Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and others, Ben Affleck was noticeably absent.

Many suspected ‘trouble in Paradise,’ but the 51-year-old actor's rep quickly squashed them. A pre-existing scheduling clash was to blame. Affleck, according to the rep, stayed put in Los Angeles to film "The Accountant 2," the follow-up to the 2016 action movie.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber skip Met Gala and why

Justin's health has become a major concern for the Bieber family, potentially explaining why the couple—who are known for turning heads with their statements at the event—chose to skip this year. A source told ET, “Justin has been facing some difficulties lately. He has been having a hard time and hasn’t been feeling like his usual self. Hailey has been doing her best to be there for Justin, but it is upsetting for her to see him struggle. They are doing their best to make things work and be supportive of each other. They are committed to doing whatever it takes to make things better.” The couple last attended the event in 2021, when video of fans chanting Selena Gomez’s name during their red carpet walk went viral.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra has showcased her creativity, style, and experimental looks while walking down the red carpet of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in past years. However, the actress was noticeably absent this time, and her husband Nick Jonas also did not attend. When asked about her absence, Priyanka mentioned being too busy with filming commitments to attend this year's Met Gala. She expressed her love for the event and revealed her enjoyment of watching the red carpet and observing people's stylish creativity.

Did Taylor Swift attend the Met Gala?

People were hoping Taylor Swift would make her relationship with NFL beau Travis Kelce red carpet official at the Met Gala 2024. However, the 'Lover' singer dashed everyone's hopes by snubbing the event. Taylor hasn't attended any Met Gala since 2016. This time, it was reported that she is highly focused on her upcoming 'Eras' tour European leg.

Why did Blake Lively skip Met Gala 2024

The renowned Gala icon, famous for coordinating her couture with the exhibition hall's colour theme, caught everyone off guard with her nonattendance. In 2023, she hinted that she wouldn't attend but would be watching on her TV. She then posted an Instagram story with the words “First Monday in May” and an animated gif of breasts dripping with milk, hinting that she wanted to be at home with her 2-month-old.

Katy Perry

Fans fell for a fake Katy Perry appearance on the red carpet. The singer later revealed that even her mom was fooled, sending a photo expressing excitement over the dress until Perry disclosed that she didn't make it to the event. She then posted her AI pic and sarcastically wrote, “Couldn't make it to the MET, had to work.”

Among the other major misses at the Met this year were Shawn Mendes, Deepika Padukone, Billy Porter, Lady Gaga, Harry Styles and more who couldn’t make it to the gala for undisclosed reasons.