Tyla shuts down Met Gala red carpet in stunning but stiff sand-dress, needs attendants' help to walk up the stairs

Rising star Tyla made an unforgettable statement at her much-awaited Met Gala debut. The young Grammy winner ditched water for an hourglass sandy look that perfectly embodied the Garden of Time theme of the event. But her show-stopping appearance wasn't the only thing that turned heads. Tyla also debuted a daring new haircut, adding a touch of edginess to her overall look. Tyla in a Balmain gown that is made to be worn just once, and 'put to sleep'.

Tyla’s Met Gala debut look

"It's sand, basically, on material," the singer briefly spoke about her dress at the red carpet interview with E! “because we wanted to go with 'sands of time,' with the theme. I worked with Balmain on this look,” she added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Tyla poses at the Met Gala.(REUTERS)

Also read: Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt embraces Indian heritage in an exquisite Sabyasachi saree with massive train

The South African singer, known for her viral hit "Water" which made waves on Billboard charts, brought a unique touch of classical elegance to her debut at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday night. Stepping into the Metropolitan Museum of Art for the first time, she certainly caught the eye of fashion police. When asked if she'd be comfortable sitting for dinner inside the museum in her striking hourglass outfit, she noted it's “fashion over function.”

"Who knows? They'll figure it out," the singer said before adding with a chuckle, “Who cares guys? I look cute.”

Also read: Met Gala Live updates

Tyla honours ‘the sands of time’

Met Gala rookie Tyla (you know, the one with the catchy tune Been Thinking) totally rocked this year's "Garden of Time" theme. She showed up in a stand-out or should we say, Sand Out Balmain gown that hugged every curve. With the torch of realness, the look and her handbag screamed "Time marches on.”

The songstress also rocked a whole new hairstyle. Gone were the bouncy curls, replaced by a sleek, layered bob that oozed confidence. Tyla spilled the tea to reporters, saying the whole outfit was inspired by the "sands of time," which explains that cool hourglass purse she was rocking.

“I’m wearing sand, basically, the sands of time. We really wanted something out of the box for this year. I walked with Balmain, it’s my first time at the Met,” she spoke to La La Anthony, the host of the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. “It feels amazing, I’m so excited to go inside and see all the pictures when I go home…. I just love the outfit and how everything turned out.”