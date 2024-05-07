Rihanna skips Met Gala 2024 last Minute for unexpected bummer; fake AI pics go viral

Met Gala night just got a little less RiRi! Rihanna, a consistent attendee and fashion icon, surprisingly pulled out of the 2024 event at the last minute, leaving everyone wondering about her arrival. Reportedly, the singer has contracted flu and is staying home. While the reason remains a major bummer, fashion fans are getting a consolation prize (of sorts) – stunningly realistic AI-generated images of what Rihanna's Met Gala look could have been are flooding the internet. RiRi and her partner A$AP Rock have made a name for themselves at the Gala in the past, making them our favourite IT couple. Rihanna arrived on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet in a runway look from Rei Kawakubo's Comme des Garçon fashion collection.(Getty images)

Why is Rihanna skipping Met Gala 2024?

Bad news for fashion fans! Rihanna, known for her show-stopping Met Gala looks, has reportedly pulled out last minute due to illness. Sources close to the singer say a sudden bout of the flu will keep her from gracing the red carpet this year and yes, the news has definitely left fans disheartened. The theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," seems heartbreakingly ironic as Rihanna joins the ranks of those catching some unexpected Zzz's. This news comes right after she hinted at a more low-key approach to the event, leaving us all wondering what the iconic look could have been.

Fake AI pics of Rihanna at Met Gala go viral

If her absence wasn't annoying enough, fake AI pictures have started flooding the internet, claiming to show one of Rihanna's looks from the Met Gala 2024. Tech-savvy individuals tried duping Twitter users with AI-generated images of the 36-year-old, flaunting her Met Gala outfit on the iconic red carpet, and users seem quite convinced by these images. One such fake photo even garnered over 2.2 Million views. The photo showed her in a figure-hugging dress with green floral details on the bodice that almost looked original, but the fans of the diva were not fooled.

Rihanna was one of the first to announce she was attending the Gala night ahead of the rest of the celebs. She recently showed off her platinum pink locks at a Puma Miami collaboration party with A$AP Rocky over the weekend. The couple spent the weekend in Miami.