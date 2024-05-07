MET Gala 2024: Cardi B's larger-than-life black voluminous Windowsen couture gown sweeps the Met staircase. Watch

Fashion enthusiasts, brace yourselves as Cardi B has graced the Met Gala with a show-stopping entrance! The rapper made heads turn as she swept the floor with her voluminous black tulle gown, a masterpiece that redefines extravagance. A team of tuxedo-clad men ensured her gown maintained its larger-than-life presence on the green carpet. Undoubtedly, Cardi's ensemble is poised to dominate the 2024 Met Gala best-dressed lists. The focal point of her look? A breathtaking black tulle ball gown so grand that it engulfed the entire staircase of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Cardi B stunned at the Met Gala in a voluminous black gown that dominated the staircase. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

This year's Met Gala celebrates the Costume Institute's spring exhibition 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," and the dress code is "The Garden of Time." Let's delve into her awe-inspiring gown, which is sure to go down in fashion history. (Also read: MET Gala 2024: Doja Cat in a soaking wet T-shirt dress, smudged makeup shocks the internet with her see-through look)

Cardi B stuns at Met in black Windowsen couture gown

Cardi collaborated with Chinese designer Windowsen on a bespoke gown that took two months to create, culminating in a show-stopping entrance that dominated the entire Met Gala arrival. The scene was nothing short of breathtaking. In a fitting prelude to her big reveal, the 31-year-old rapper was shrouded in black umbrellas earlier in the evening, adding an air of mystery and anticipation to her dramatic look. Her outfit, adorned with intricate black ruffle detailing, exuded drama and showcased the star's sartorial finesse.

With the expertise of her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi B added a touch of glamour to her look by accessorising with luxurious diamond and emerald jewellery. The opulent ensemble included oversized drop earrings, a statement necklace and a bedazzled bracelet, each piece adding to the allure of her outfit. The glimmers of green provided a striking contrast and pop of colour against her elegant ensemble, extending from her dazzling jewellery to her green bottom eyeliner and perfectly manicured, razor-sharp nails.

Cardi B attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Cardi B's make-up look was nothing short of stunning, with smoky eyeshadow, false lashes and bold black winged eyeliner, green kohl under her eyes, contoured cheekbones, rosy cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick to balance the intensity of her eye make-up. For an extra touch of drama, Cardi adorned her head with a matching black headwrap, cementing her status as a true fashion icon at the Met Gala.