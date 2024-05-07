MET Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian shows off her tiny waist, Gigi Hadid decks up in florals and Kendall Jenner goes vintage

MET Gala 2024: Celebrities are showing up in their most stylish looks at the fashion's biggest night - Met Gala, currently underway at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art in New York. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Kim Kardashian are also among the celebrities attending the ball this year. The three style icons arrived at the gala dressed in gorgeous ensembles. While Gigi Hadid stuck to the theme in a retro floral Thom Browne dress, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters made a stunning entry in a Maison Margiela and archival Givenchy gowns. Keep scrolling to see what the three stars wore. MET Gala 2024: Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner arrive at the Met Gala. (Reuters, AP)

What Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala 2024

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kim Kardashian celebrated the first Monday of May by showing off her tiny waistline on the red carpet. She wore a custom metallic gown from Maison Margiela by John Galliano. Apart from the cinched waistline, the metal corset, floral cut-outs on the skirt exposing her legs, and a dramatic grey sweater were the highlights of the look. She styled the ensemble with centre-parted loose tresses, a smoky eye, bronzed contour, and a glossy pink lip.

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid embraced the retro aesthetic to honour the Met Gala 2024 ''The Garden of Time'Time' dress code. The supermodel wore a white off-the-shoulder Thom Browne dress with a tiered skirt decorated with yellow flowers to ascend the MET Museum stairs. Her dress features a plunging neckline, a corseted bodice with ribbon ties cinched on the back, and a floor-sweeping train. She accessorised the ensemble with Chopard jewellery, including a choker, dangling earrings, and rings. Lastly, a side-parted bob, blood-red lips, rouge on the cheeks, and on-fleek brows completed the glam picks.

Lastly, Kendall Jenner pulled a look from Alexander McQueen's Givenchy 1999 couture collection for the Met Gala red carpet. She wore a black figure-hugging dress made from glittery, slightly see-through light fabric. It features V-shaped mesh panels across the hips, centre, and back, a gold spiked collar lining the plunging neckline, and waist-length gold fringes on the shoulders. She completed the look with centre-parted loose tresses styled with twisted crown braids, Lorraine Schwartz jewellery, and minimal glam picks.