Who is Mona Patel, Indian fashion entrepreneur turning heads at Met Gala 2024 with her mechanical butterflies dress

Forget the usual red-carpet suspects! This year's Met Gala saw a breakout star unlike any other: Indian fashion entrepreneur Mona Patel. Heard of her before? Patel wasn't just there to blend in – she turned heads with a showstopping "mechanical butterflies" dress styled by none other than fan favourite stylist Law Roach. As the spotlight shifted towards Patel's charm and viral dress, many were left wondering about the mastermind behind this exquisite and technologically-inspired ensemble and the Gala walker herself. Indian entrepreneur Mona Patel shines at Met Gala in a stunning mechanical butterflies dress, a custom creation by Iris Van Herpen.(Vogue)

Indian entrepreneur and philanthropist Mona Patel made a stunning debut at the "Oscars of Fashion," the Met Gala, turning heads with a truly breathtaking gown which was just not limited to glam. This wasn't just any dress – it was a custom creation by the visionary Iris Van Herpen, that perfectly complemented the theme of “The Garden of Time.” The structured gown featured butterfly sleeves, but the magic wasn’t in the details. It was in the mechanics.

The butterflies weren’t just winging around. As Mona walked down the red carpet, they fluttered from side to side, creating a hypnotic effect that brought the theme of Time and Nature to life.

Who is Mona Patel?

Hailing from Vadodara, Gujarat, Patel moved to the US at a young age to pursue her entrepreneurial ambitions. Her journey is as inspiring as the philanthropic empire she's built. Rutgers University became her launching pad, and in 2003, she ventured into the unknown, settling in a foreign land to chase her entrepreneurial dreams. Gradually, she emerged as one of the most influential figures in the industry, having built a million-dollar empire spanning multiple businesses. “But at its core lies Patel's brainchild, Couture For Cause, a non-profit that beautifully weaves together her love for fashion and philanthropy, supporting causes that truly matter.” Vogue describes.

“I wanted my debut look to be something that celebrates my heritage and also combines my love couture, and when I heard of the theme, Iris Van Herpen seemed like the obvious choice,” in a March interview with Vogue India, Patel revealed her Met Gala look. As a Forbes Next 1000 honoree, she finally scored an ever-expensive gala ticket for herself. Patel’s gown was inspired by Van Herpen’s “The Garden of Time” collection. To make this one-of-a-kind gown, Patel and stylist Law Roach took a creative road trip in March to India, where they worked with Van Herpen at a factory in Mumbai to bring their vision for Met Gala to life.