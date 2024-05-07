Did Mindy Kaling just have a major fashion moment, or commit a major red carpet faux pas? The internet said Oops! after the actress's Met Gala 2024 gown sparked uncanny similarities to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's showstopper from the Cannes 2022 look. Stepping inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6 Kaling stunning architectural gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. While the men behind the lenses praised her look, social media was quick to dig into the archive and seemed disappointed with the similarities, while few praised the innovation in new craft. Mindy Kaling's MET Gala 2024 dress gives us Aishwarya Rai at Cannes deja vu. See pics

Mindy Kaling’s 2024 Met Gala look

Mindy Kaling took the red carpet by storm at the Met Gala 2024 in a champagne-coloured gown designed by India's Gaurav Gupta that defied all expectations. Completely embodying the “Garden of Time” theme, Kaling’s gown was a dream of geometric and architectural moulding that hugged her curves and burst into life at the back like a beautiful flower. The flowing fabric flowed into a dramatic train that left a trail of onlookers in her wake. From the intricate details to the sheer artistry, everyone was talking about Kaling's fashion statement.

Mindy Kaling channels Aishwarya Rai at Met Gala 2024

While Western audiences seemed impressed, some Indian fashion enthusiasts expressed disappointment to see its eerie similarity to Aishwarya’s Cannes outfit. Aishwarya's custom Gaurav Gupta gown from Cannes 2022, featuring a pink and blush palette, reportedly took around 3500 man-hours to craft. Every aspect of the design, from the cut to the veil at the back, bears a striking resemblance to what Kaling is sporting at the Met Gala. Gupta's original creation for Cannes symbolised the Venus sculpture, perfectly capturing Rai Bachchan's timeless beauty and effortless elegance.

“I have been wondering where did I see this design before…oh its Aish, our aish from cannes,” wrote an X user. Another chimed in, “Kaling looks beautiful but the look could be a bit different than what Aishwarya wore at Cannes.” Whether it’s an accident or an inspiration, it just shows how fashion is interwoven and how trends inevitably clash. Despite these occasional overlaps, every celebrity brings their unique touch to their outfit, adding diversity and endless perspectives to the fashion universe.