Sobhita Dhulipala with Dev Patel attends Monkey Man special screening in Los Angeles; dazzles in Gaurav Gupta couture

Sobhita Dhulipala attended the special screening of her film Monkey Man at Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The actor took to Instagram to share pictures from Monkey Man's premiere event on Instagram. She even gave a shoutout to Dev in the caption of her post. Meanwhile, it is Sobhita's OOTD (outfit of the day) that caught our eye. She wore a pristine white ensemble for the occasion and dazzled fans with her sophisticated sartorial pick. Scroll through to see Sobhita's photos. Sobhita Dhulipala with Dev Patel attends the Monkey Man special screening in Los Angeles. (Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala attends the Monkey Man screening with the entire cast

Sobhita Dhulipala posted photos from the Monkey Man screening with the caption, "So much love for this fellow right here. Look what you made, kid. Monkey Man out now, in theatres worldwide." The post features a click of Sobhita and Dev during the press photo call, the poster of the film on the big screen, Sobhita posing on the red carpet, and a few more of the Made In Heaven actor with the cast of Monkey Man. Meanwhile, her stunning white couture look is from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta's eponymous label. Read our detailed download on it below.

The Gaurav Gupta look features a bustier blouse and an elegant skirt that actually is trousers. The ensemble is from the designer's Aarohanam collection which he showcased during the Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2024. The bustier top features an off-the-shoulder neckline, crystal embellishments, pearl and spiky adornments, peplum panels on the side to accentuate the hips, and a figure-hugging corseted silhouette. She wore it over the pants featuring a high-rise waist, a pleated draped overlay forming a skirt illusion, and a flared hem.

Lastly, Sobhita chose embellished clear stilettos, pink gem-adorned statement earrings, feathered brows, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, muted nude eye shadow, glossy mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and centre-parted messy hairdo to style the couture ensemble.

Apart from Sobhita and Dev, Vipin Sharma, Reva Marchellin, Makarand Deshpande, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher and Pitobash attended the grand premiere. Directed by Dev Patel and produced by Jordan Peele, the film was released in theatres worldwide but not in India.