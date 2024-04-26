Rekha kisses Richa Chadha's baby bump at Heeramandi premiere in 'sweet' video, internet reacts: 'So much warmth'

Reactions to Rekha and Richa's video

A paparazzo on Instagram shared the clip on Friday. An Instagram user commented on it: "So much warmth (red heart emojis) is amazing." Another commented, "Such a sweet gesture." One also wrote, "How sweet is that." A comment also read, "Ah, this is so sweet." A fan praised the veteran actor, writing, “Rekha is a pure-hearted soul.”

Richa says Rekha 'cried and hugged her'

As per a recent Pinkvilla report, Richa Chadha, who portrays the character of Lajjo in the series, was showered with praise and love by Rekha after Heeramandi screening.

Richa spoke about their encounter and told the portal, "Receiving praise and love from someone as revered as Rekha ji is a moment I will cherish forever. I couldn't have asked for bigger validation; my heart is full. There's a song in the series, which is my solo mujra. For that I referenced her song from Umrao Jaan, Ye Kya Jagah Hai Doston. She has been my inspiration, my hero and she’s the definition of what an icon is."

Richa added, "Her kind words and affection towards my performance in Heeramandi left me speechless and deeply touched. I will never forget this night and her blessings really. This is an encouragement for me to continue striving for excellence in my craft. She gave me the tightest hug, and that was truly something that left me overwhelmed."

More about Heeramandi

The web series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, features an ensemble cast including Richa, Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. The show will also mark the comeback of actor Fardeen Khan. Heeramandi is scheduled to debut on Netflix on May 1.