Exclusive| Richa Chadha on her pregnancy: Ali and I are excited for new phase

Richa Chadha is glowing as she steps out for a special shoot with HT City- after all, she is set to expand her family with husband, actor Ali Fazal soon. It’s her first interview after they made the announcement, “I go with the flow. Whatever Ali and I do, we do with a lot of fluid movement, it’s all organic. We are both excited for this new phase. I am not very American about this. I have seen my mom have a second child, my younger brother, and go back to working in 40 days. I have seen all women in my family just give birth and go back to living their lives as they would. I don’t want to stress about it too.” Actor Richa Chadha poses for HT City.(Raju Shinde)

Currently promoting her upcoming show Heeramandi, how has it been, juggling her pregnancy with the promotions? Chadha replies, “I think I have been doing well. When we went to the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, only Ali and I knew about the pregnancy, no one else. It was more challenging because of sub zero temperatures, a lot of uphill walking. Now with the star cast of my show knowing, they have been sweet and accommodating, they keep asking if I need anything. It’s got easier since people got to know. I worked hard for the show and wanted to be there to promote it.”

And like it happens with any expecting mother, the tips from people have started coming in thick and fast. She laughs as she shares, “When you are pregnant and it starts to show, it’s like an invitation for unsolicited advice from everywhere, everyone has experienced this in some way, or they have had it happen in the family. Everyone has an experience in this regard which they want to share.”

Is Ali a calm to-be dad, or is he freaking out, getting finicky about small things, we enquire. Chadha gushes that he has always been caring, “I am blessed to have a partner like him. Whenever anyone says anything good about Ali, no one is ever surprised because he is that person. He is a man of character, as involved in the house as I am. Now that he will have a family of his own, he is very excited. I think he will make an incredible father.”