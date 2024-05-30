 Enjoyed high tea at Buckingham Palace: Auto driver Arti Kashyap on meeting King Charles III - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Enjoyed high tea at Buckingham Palace: Auto driver Arti Kashyap on meeting King Charles III

ByS Farah Rizvi
May 30, 2024 01:31 PM IST

The e-rickshaw driver Arti Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich meets King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, London

The fact that a 21-year-old e-rickshaw driver from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich met King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, London, earlier this week created quite a stir on the internet. And Arti Kashyap is on cloud nice when she talks to us. “Unka mahal toh bahut hi bada hai. Kabhi socha nahin tha itne bade raja se mil sakte hain, photo khichaana toh door ki baat hai,” says Kashyap, who was in London to receive the Amal Clooney Women’s Empowerment Award, which recognises women from across the world who succeed against odds to make an impact in society.

e-rickshaw driver Arti Kashyap meets King Charles III
e-rickshaw driver Arti Kashyap meets King Charles III

Sharing how the experience of being at Buckingham Palace was she says, “We met King Charles III a day after the ceremony. We were in invited to Buckingham Palace over high tea. Aisa lag raha tha jaise koi sapna dekh rahe hain. At the Palace, we were served Indian tea with biscuits. Mazaa aa gaya jab apne India jaisi chai mili.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kashyap was accompanied by 24 other award winners. “But I got the grandest welcome,” she says with a smile, adding, “There was a pink auto that took me to the palace. King Charles III ne jab humse baat ki, bahut achcha laga. While interacting with him it felt like I’ve known him for so long. He was curious to know how the autorickshaw, which took me to the Buckingham Palace, worked — battery or electricity. He asked me about my family, my siblings and hometown. He also asked me to convey his warm regards to my parents.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    S Farah Rizvi

    S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

News / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Enjoyed high tea at Buckingham Palace: Auto driver Arti Kashyap on meeting King Charles III
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On