Kate Middleton pens down emotional letter amid cancer battle: ‘I am very sorry that…’

Kate Middleton, The Princess of Wales, penned down an emotional letter to the Irish Guards to extend her best wishes to the Colonel’s Review in London on Saturday. Amidst her ongoing cancer battle, Kate, the regiment's colonel, expressed regret at missing the ceremony, which was the penultimate rehearsal for the Trooping the Colour march.

“I wanted to write and let you know how proud I am of the entire regiment ahead of the Colonel’s Review and Trooping the Colour,” the letter said.

“I appreciate everyone trooping this year has been practising for months and dedicating many hours to ensuring their uniforms and drill are immaculate.”

She further stressed that it is a “great honour” to be a Colonel, adding that “I am very sorry that I’m unable to take the salute at this year’s Colonel’s Review.”

“Please pass my apologies to the whole regiment, however, I do hope that I am able to represent you all once again very soon.”

Responding to Kate, The Irish Guards stated that they were “deeply touched” by her letter. They wished her speedy recovery and sent their best wishes as continues cnacer treatment.

Kate may ‘not appear in public for the rest of the year’: Report

The letter comes days after Royal sources revealed that Kate may “not appear in public for the rest of the year” amid her ongoing cancer treatment. “Lots of people involved in planning need to know what all the principals are doing a long way in advance. I am told that Kate’s diary for this year is empty. There is nothing planned. She may not appear in public for the rest of the year,” a royal source told The Daily Beast.

While appearing in Newcastle earlier this month, Prince William provided an update on Kate's health. He shared the update when a reporter inquired how Kate is feeling amid her cancer battle.

"All doing well, thank you. Yes, we're doing well,” he replied.

Will Kate attend Trooping the Colour?

Buckingham Palace recently released a rare update on Kate Middleton and King Charles, as royal fans await The Princess of Wales' return from her long seclusion from public view.

The Palace confirmed that Kate will not participate in Trooping the Colour's traditional rehearsal, known as Colonel's Review, on June 8, while the monarch will ride in a carriage with Queen Camilla to the march on June 15, according to the Palace, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Charles will be accompanied by Camilla as he reviews soldiers from an Ascot Landau carriage during his traditional birthday procession. It appears to be a change based on doctor's recommendations, as the monarch continues to receive cancer treatment.

According to the palace, Lieutenant General James Bucknall, the former Lieutenant General of the Allied Rapid Reaction Corps, would perform the Colonel's Review on Kate's behalf.