Prince William gives emotional update on Kate Middleton's cancer battle; ‘she would have loved..’

In a recent public appearance, Prince William provided an update on Kate Middleton's courageous battle against cancer. The Princess of Wales was recently seen in Portsmouth alongside Queen Camilla and King Charles at the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Addressing the gathered audience, the Prince's words carried a weight of emotion as he shared insights into the challenges and triumphs they've faced during Kate's health battle. Prince William is dealing with "underlying anxiety" after his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, a royal author has said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

Prince William attends D-Day alongside King Charles

The Royal Family participated alongside well-known British lawmakers and military veterans at the D-Day gathering. During the occasion, the king gave a moving address, which was then followed by Prince William. Afterwards, they interacted with the veterans, listening to their memories of the operation. In a captured moment, William conversed with one veteran who affectionately inquired about Kate.

Prince William opens up about Kate Middleton's cancer

The man reportedly asked William, "I was going to ask you if your wife was getting any better?" To which the father of three replied, “Yes... she would have loved to have been here today." William added, “I was reminding everybody, her grandmother served at Bletchley so she would have had quite a bit in common with a few of the other ladies here who served at Bletchley but never spoke about it until the very end.”

Despite her family connection, Princess Kate missed the ceremony due to ongoing preventative chemotherapy treatments. Reports suggest she'll likely remain absent from public events for the rest of the year, potentially working from home. It's worth noting that Kate's paternal grandmother, Valerie Glassborow, was employed at the Second World War codebreaking centre. In 2014, the princess herself visited the facility, keen to immerse herself in the environment where her grandmother once worked.

Queen Camilla fights back tears

Kate's cancer update followed a moment where Charles and Camilla seemed to hold back tears while listening to a veteran recall his wartime memories. During the gathering, a retired Navy officer named Eric Bateman shared his story about his time on Utah Beach during World War II. He talked about the courage it took for him and his fellow soldiers to jump from their vessels after they had crossed the Channel to land on the northern French shores. Bateman recalled, "So many men and women, including my dear friend Fred, joined up with me but unfortunately never made it." The story left both Charles and Camilla in tears.